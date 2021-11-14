Can stem cell therapy help diabetic patients

Cell based therapy capitalises on the natural healing potential of the body, which is generally higher in younger individuals.

Updated: Nov 14, 2021 1:14 PM
cell based therapy, regenerative medicine, blood sugar, pancreas, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetesThe problem in type 1 diabetes is with a wrong immune response of the body to its own cells. Cell-based therapy corrects this problem through its immunomodulatory property.

By Dr Pradeep Mahajan

Diabetes is present globally. Among the different types, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are most common. Type 1 diabetes, commonly starts at an early age (Juvenile diabetes) and occurs because the insulin producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed by the body’s own immune system. The result is high blood glucose, which can only be managed with life-long insulin.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, develops later in life (commonly after 40 years of age), due to insulin resistance. Different harmful factors accumulated in the body over the years interfere with the function of the pancreas to maintain blood glucose levels. Patients therefore are advised oral anti-diabetic medicines or insulin.

The type of diabetes does not matter because the patient is ultimately “jailed-for-life” and has no choice but to continue medicines/insulin, along with compromising on diet.

Regenerative medicine allows long-term, effective control of blood sugar levels by helping the pancreas heal. The problem in type 1 diabetes is with a wrong immune response of the body to its own cells. Cell-based therapy corrects this problem through its immunomodulatory property.

In type 2 diabetes, the body does produce insulin, which is required to maintain normal blood glucose levels, but is not utilized properly. Cell-based therapy addresses this dysfunction by detoxifying the body, repairing damaged tissues, along with reducing systemic inflammation that have accumulated through years of unhealthy lifestyle habits. This ultimately leads to more efficient utilization of insulin and gradual improvement in symptoms.

Children with type 1 diabetes would be the happiest with this therapy because they will not have to be pricked with the insulin syringe everyday. Considering that the source of stem cells is mostly from the patient’s own body, the issue of safety or rejection of treatment by the body does not arise. Moreover, the process is minimally invasive; therefore, can be performed in patients irrespective of their age. In fact, children tend to show better results in a shorter duration because they are in their growing stages.

Cell-based therapy capitalises on the natural healing potential of the body, which is generally higher in younger individuals. Along with better control of blood glucose levels, complications of diabetes can also be prevented or delayed because the regenerative ability of stem cells creates a healthier environment for cells and tissues to function. Of course, lifestyle modifications will also be required to ensure that the patients stay free of diabetes. A holistic protocol of cell-based therapy, lifestyle/dietary modifications, and exercise will ensure better control of blood glucose levels and enhanced quality of life.

(The author is Urosurgeon and Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial