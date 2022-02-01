  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2022: National Tele Mental Health programme to be launched

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages.

Written by PTI
Updated:
NIMHANS will be the nodal centre and International Institute of InformationTechnology-Bangalore will provide technology support.

A National Tele Mental Health Programme will be launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. “To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a ‘National Tele Mental Health Programme’ will be launched,” she said.

Sitharaman said the programme will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of InformationTechnology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technology support. She also said that an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out.

“It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.