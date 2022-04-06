Bharat Serums acquires women health brand Tidilan from Bengaluru based Jagdale Industries

Indian biopharmaceutical Company Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) Ltd has acquired women’s health brand Tidilan (Isoxsuprine hydrochloride) from Bengaluru based Jagdale Industries Private Ltd. Tidilan is currently available in tablet and injectable dosage forms. BSV has some of the leading women’s health brands such as Rhoclone, Hucog, Hucog 5000 HP and AntiD among others.

Used for relaxing uterine muscles to prevent premature labour among expecting mothers, Tidilan (Isoxsuprine hydrochloride) belongs to a class of medication called ‘vasodilator’. It is also used to treat and prevent Raynaud’s phenomenon, cerebral vascular insufficiency (arteriosclerosis) and other conditions involving poor blood flow in the blood vessels (veins and arteries).

Speaking about this, Sanjiv Navangul, Managing Director & CEO, BSV said, “There exists a lot of opportunities in India to address the medical needs of women. As a focused women’s health company, we are committed to acquiring brands that complement our current women’s portfolio. We are delighted with the addition of Tidilan to BSV’s Women’s Healthcare portfolio. This will be an important milestone towards our goal of being the top three women’s health players in India and as we continue to bring treatments and cures that help serve our patients better.”

Rajesh Jagdale, Chairman & Managing Director, Jagdale Industries added, “At Juggat Pharma, we are committed to delivering excellence through quality and innovation. We are proud of our market leading brand, Tidilan and are delighted with this partnership with BSV as we are confident that this will expand BSV’s offerings in women’s health as they work towards bringing more products that will improve the lives of women in the country.”

BSV has pioneered a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. The company aims to bring about patient outcomes across Women’s Health, Critical Care and Emergency Medicine.