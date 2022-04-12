Aster Neurosciences Bengaluru conducts walkathon for Parkinson’s Disease

Aster Neurosciences of Aster CMI Hospital and Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru organised a walkathon to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease. The event was organised in partnership with “I Love To Care” (India) charitable trust on the occassion of World’s Parkinson’s Day. To raise awareness about the progressive nervous system disorder, April 11 is observed as World’s Parkinson’s Day every year.

More than 150 people from various backgrounds, including Parkinson’s patients, working professionals, doctors and nurses participated in the event. Interestingly, Dr. Kalpana Gopalan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Labour & Department of Public Grievances, Government of Karnataka who was the chief guest of the event, flagged off the function and also participated in the walkathon to support the cause.

Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder, affects locomotary motions and often includes tremors. The Central Nervous System (CNS) disorder begins gradually and deteriorates with time. People who suffer from Parkinson’s disease often show symptoms like shaking of limbs, muscle stiffness, and trouble walking and maintaining their balance and coordination. As the disease progresses, the pateints start experiencing difficulty in talking, disturbance of sleep, problems with memory, psychological issues, behavioural changes, and various other side effects.

While, addressing the audience over the need to create awareness about Parkinson’s disease, Dr. Kalpana Gopalan said: “We want everyone – patients, families and society – to understand that Parkinson’s disease is treatable and manageable. However, considering the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, there is a need to create awareness about Parkinsonism and foster a sense of public urgency.”

She also said that in India, ignorance and misinformation are barriers to the early diagnosis and the provision of optimal care to those living with the disease.

“Keeping this in mind, Aster Hospital has organized this Walkathon to raise awareness about this degenerative yet treatable brain disorder. I thank Aster for inviting me to be a part of this event and appreciate everyone present here today,” she added.

Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, lead consultant neurosurgery & programme director – Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bangalore informed that India is home to about 10 lakhs Parkinson patients and every year 75,000 new patients are diagnosed with this condition. Most of the time the disease affects elderly people aged 60 years and above.

“However, now it can also be seen in younger generations as well. Parkinson’s disease, fortunately, has a successful treatment. The medical treatment along with deep brain stimulation (DBS) has brought about a revolution in the management of Parkinson’s disease, enabling the patient to live a normal and dynamic life. DBS is a functional surgery where electrodes are placed in specific areas of the patient’s brain and stimulated with the help of a pacemaker placed in the chest wall. In this case, the pacemaker is unique as it has the capability to receive feedback from the brain and relay the exact amount of stimulation on demand to the implanted electrodes for the brain to function accordingly,” Varma stated.

He also said that as the patient begins to show signs of improvement, the medications are reduced. The surgery is extremely beneficial in controlling the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and reducing the patient’s dependence on medicines.