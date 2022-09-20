Apollo Pharmacy opens 5,000th store

Apollo Pharmacy, the omnichannel pharmacy retailer from Apollo Hospitals Group, has opened its 5,000th store in the country, at Perungudi in Chennai.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said, “Consumer choices are evolving, and we will continue to differentiate ourselves on range and service offerings, not just price. Today, there is an increasing focus on preventive healthcare with consumers realising the importance of diet, exercise, quality medication and wellness products from a trusted source.”

Also read: Alkem Labs launches off-the-shelf cell therapy StemOne for knee joint diseases

She said the launch of the 5000th store cements Apollo Pharmacy’s No. 1 position in the organised retail pharmacy sector with its distinct omni retail model. Over 600 million Indians have physical access to an Apollo Pharmacy. It serves approximately 0.7 million consumers every day, and intends to take this to one million in future.

Through the digital app, Apollo 24, another 500 million Indians can get their medicines delivered in 24 hours, Kamineni said.