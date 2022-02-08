Abbott ties up with health tech firms for diabetes care

The company said it has also joined hands with Health, Healthifyme and Fitterfly under the initiative.

Drug firm Abbott on Tuesday said it has tied up with various health-tech firms like BeatO, Sugar.fit, PharmEasy, GOQii, 1MG and Zyla for diabetes care. The company said it has also joined hands with Health, Healthifyme and Fitterfly under the initiative.

Through these collaborations, Abbott aims to offer glucose monitoring solutions to 8 million people living with diabetes, of which approximately 6.5 million users can access through PharmEasy and 1MG, the drug firm said in a statement. The drug firm endeavours to enable personalised lifestyle and therapy interventions, so people with diabetes can achieve holistic glucose management goals, it added.

“Continued research and strategic partnerships have simplified and strengthened diabetes management over the years. New diabetes technology has paved the way for precise and informed decision making,” Kalyan Sattaru, General Manager of the diabetes care business at Abbott, stated.

BeatO Co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra noted that leveraging Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre with BeatO’s app ecosystem will give its users precise data, along with actionable insights to effectively manage and control blood glucose levels. “We are continuously striving to make diabetes management more effective and convenient for our members and this programme is a step in the same direction,” he added.

Similarly, Sugar.fit Co-founder and CEO Madan Somasundaram stated that the company’s mission is to empower people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives and reverse chronic metabolic disorders.

“Technology is combined with science and human coaching to help millions of Indians manage and reverse diabetes through a highly consumer-centric data-driven digital health experience,” he added. India has the second-highest diabetes population in the world.

Recent studies show that healthcare for non-communicable diseases has been interrupted in India, with up to 87 per cent of people with diabetes reducing visits to their doctor due to the pandemic, and less than half possessing a blood glucose measuring device at home.