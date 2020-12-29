  • MORE MARKET STATS

UK variant of COVID-19 has also travelled to India, may have its own run: Dr V K Paul

By: |
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 6:03 PM

Stressing that the major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather, Dr Paul said that we have to ‘be very careful’.

Dr V K PaulDr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog. (Photo source: ANI)

Amid concerns over new COVID-19 strain cases in India, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, on Tuesday said that the UK variant has travelled to India and it may have its own run. Stressing that the major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather, Dr Paul said that we have to ‘be very careful’.

However, Paul said a consistent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths have been recorded and which is a good sign considering the current scenario across the world.

Related News

“It stands out particularly during this very period when several nations are facing a devastating situation,” Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The statement comes hours after six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom were tested positive for the new mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. According to the Union Health Ministry, the UK variant genome of COVID-19 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) – Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)- in Hyderabad, and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

According to the Ministry, all precautions are being taken and the patients who tested positive have been kept in single room isolation. Respective states government has also put their close contacts under quarantine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Health 3
  3. UK variant of COVID-19 has also travelled to India may have its own run Dr V K Paul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US FDA advisors recommend emergency use authorisation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
2A Wake-Up Call: COVID-19 pandemic warrants immediate attention towards Thalassemia patients
3COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,92,919; recoveries cross 88 lakh