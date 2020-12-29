UK variant of COVID-19 has also travelled to India, may have its own run: Dr V K Paul

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog. (Photo source: ANI)

Amid concerns over new COVID-19 strain cases in India, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, on Tuesday said that the UK variant has travelled to India and it may have its own run. Stressing that the major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather, Dr Paul said that we have to ‘be very careful’.

However, Paul said a consistent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths have been recorded and which is a good sign considering the current scenario across the world.

“It stands out particularly during this very period when several nations are facing a devastating situation,” Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The major population is still susceptible to #COVID19 infection in this cold weather. UK variant has travelled to several other countries & also to India, this variant may have its own run & we’ve to very careful. One can’t be careless: Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog pic.twitter.com/m2lgFfS9DS — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The statement comes hours after six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom were tested positive for the new mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. According to the Union Health Ministry, the UK variant genome of COVID-19 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) – Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)- in Hyderabad, and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

According to the Ministry, all precautions are being taken and the patients who tested positive have been kept in single room isolation. Respective states government has also put their close contacts under quarantine.