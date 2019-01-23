Shocking apathy! Patients in MP’s Guna hospital served food in their hands

By: | Updated: January 23, 2019 4:33 PM

Patients said that the food was being served to them without plates for quite a while now.

Source: Reuters

In what could only be termed as glaring apathy, ailing patients at a government hospital in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh have meals served directly onto their hands and not in the plates.

A person who is in-charge of food served to the patients said the plates were being stolen by the patients and hence they had stopped serving food to them on plates.

Patients also told news agency, ANI that the food was being served to them without plates for quite a while now.

In August 2018, same syringe was used on multiple patients in an MP govt hospital that left one dead and 25 critical. In the same month, another video showing a sweeper giving stitches to a patient in the Bharuch Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

In December 2018, a video showing a patient being dragged to the OPD on a bed sheet at a Jabalpur hospital had gone viral.

The above cases are just some of the incidents that came to light after they went viral on social media but what about those that are not reported or have no proof? Is this what a citizen deserves?

