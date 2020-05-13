PMCARES Fund to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for purchasing ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore for migrants

Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, neatly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, the PMO said in a statement.
Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, neatly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said.
Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the statement said.
The trust formed on March 27 is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.
