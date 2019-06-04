Nipah virus: Youth admitted to Kerala’s Ernakulam hospital tests positive

By: |
Updated: June 4, 2019 10:48:33 AM

One youth has been tested positive for Nipah virus in Kerala. Health minister KK Shailaja informed that elaborate arrangement is in place to deal with the situation and made an appeal to the public not to panic.

Nipah virus, Nipah virus kerala 2019Representational pic. The youth who was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for Nipah virus.

Nipah virus in Kerala: State’s Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday morning confirmed that the youth being treated at a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for Nipah virus. The result of test was confirmed by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology.

“The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah. The result came this morning. The student has been admitted to a private hospital,” she told reporters.

The 23-year-old was admitted to a hospital Ernakulam last week after showing symptoms of Nipah virus. Reports say that he had traveled with a group of 22 students from Idukki to Thrissur for some work. When he went back to his house, he was suffering from high fever with no signs of abating. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Doctors collected blood samples and sent it to Pune for confirmation of Nipah.

Also Read: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, precautions and treatment

Shailaja also assured that elaborate arrangement is in place to deal with the situation and made an appeal to the public not to panic.

On Monday, Shailaja had informed that 86 people are under surveillance and that the government is fully equipped to deal with any situation. She said that a special isolation ward has been set up at Ernakulam Medical College in Kochi.

Kerala reported 17 deaths due to Nipah virus in 2018. While 14 deaths were reported from Kozhikode, three died in Malappuram.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Health 3
  3. Nipah virus: Youth admitted to Kerala’s Ernakulam hospital tests positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition