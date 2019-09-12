New Ayushman Bharat-like healthcare scheme in Tripura soon; Details here

Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Image source: twitter/@BjpBiplab

Ayushman Tripura scheme: The Government of Tripura will soon launch a new healthcare scheme on the lines of Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY. State chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters on Wednesday that Tripura would soon have an Ayushman Bharat-like scheme.

Deb said the scheme – Ayushman Tripura’ would provide health cover to three lakh and fifty thousand people belonging to eighty-four thousand families “who were deprived of Ayushman Card for political reasons. ”

“The state government is preparing to launch the Ayushman Tripura scheme for 3 lakh 57 thousand people of 84 thousand families who were deprived of Ayushman card for political reasons,” Deb said. The chief minister further said that health services in the state will be cheaper for the poor. They will not have to pay anything.

84 হাজার পরিবারের 3 লক্ষ 57 হাজার লোক যারা রাজনৈতিক কারনে আয়ুষ্মান কার্ড থেকে বঞ্চিত ছিলেন তাদের জন্য রাজ্য সরকার আয়ুষ্মান ত্রিপুরা প্রকল্প চালু করেছে। pic.twitter.com/dSb3Ae6dFj — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 11, 2019

The Tripura CM said that card for all beneficiaries under Ayushman Tripura scheme would cost Rs 9 crore. Deb also said that poor people of the state will benefit either from Centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme or Ayushman Tripura scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), beneficiaries get free health cover up to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme is aimed to benefit 10 crore poor families.

Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme was launched by the government last year. Since its launch, e-cards under the scheme have been provided to over 10 crore beneficiaries, according to the National Health Authority (NHA). Over 16,000 hospitals have been empanelled and over 41 lakh beneficiaries admitted to hospital.

Ayushman Bharat scheme also aims to set up 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres across the country. Over 20,000 such health and wellness centres have already been made operational.