Maharashtra’s boat ambulances remain unused as doctors quit

It was seen as a good step when two months ago, three boat ambulances were launched for 33 tribal villages which are inaccessible by road in Nandurbar district. But all hopes for the tribals to get access to healthcare has been dashed as they have not been used for the last two months.

The river ambulances covered a stretch of the Narmada river but they lay useless as after the doctors appointed to serve the area quit and joined more attractive postings under Ayushman Bharat, says a report by The Indian Express. The 33 villages, which span over 200 km, are located in hilly terrain and the only alternative access for its tribal population of 25,000 in these villages is a trek up its slopes.

“Our salaries were low on the boat ambulance and working hours tedious. Salaries would also come late,” Dr Sandeep Barje, who resigned in October 2018, was quoted as saying in the report.

Dr Barje, who was serving on the ambulance, would earn Rs 24,000 per month. However, after he quit the river ambulance and joining a Health and Wellness Centre, Barje’s is now earning a comfortable Rs 40,000.

Nandurbar has been equipped with over 170 health and wellness centres, as part of a concept by the BJP-led Centre under Ayushman Bharat to develop existing sub-centres and the services they offer. An ayurvedic or homoeopathic doctor at such centres earns about Rs 25,000 as a fixed salary and additional Rs 15,000 in incentives. District officials rue that the administration has lost a lot of doctors employed under health schemes to the national programme.

READ ALSO | Free Diagnosis at AIIMS! India’s premier medical institute now provides no-cost facilities under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Nandurbar’s district health officer has proposed for the conversion of the boat ambulances into health and wellness centres. “If the boat ambulances are upgraded, we expect better services,” District Health Officer, Dr Nitin Bodke said.

The lack of doctors affected the healthcare services in the villages. In Bharad village, 55-year-old Janubai Pawara was bitten by a snake on January 4 and while a boat ambulance was available, the lack of doctors to administer an anti-snake venom to her was pointless. Villagers waited for a private boat, which took them 70 km away in three hours to another village from where they travelled to the Dhadgaon rural hospital to get the primary treatment for the snake bite.

“If the boat ambulance was still there, the delay could have been prevented,” said Latika Rajput from NGO Narmada Bachao Andolan. Pawara survived.

The European Commission had launched the first boat ambulance in 2003-04. Later on, the Maharashtra government provided two more. All three sanctioned posts for doctors remain vacant so far. District officials have said that doctors get better salaries at the health and wellness centres.

READ ALSO | Green bodies, experts welcome govt national plan to reduce air pollution

District collector Mallinath Kalshetty told the Indian Express that funds would be available if doctors wanted to work on the boats. Dr Bodke said, “We are trying to fill up the posts for boat ambulances. We have submitted a proposal to the deputy director in Nashik. The advertisement for fresh postings will be published once approval comes.”

The boat ambulances are anchored at a village on a particular day and the operations include conducting screening, immunisation, check-ups of pregnant women and provide primary treatment. Villagers in dire need of specialised treatment are taken to the nearest hospital by boat.

Each ambulance is supposed to have a doctor along with a helper, a navigator and an auxiliary nurse-midwifery (ANM). All posts of helpers remain vacant as well. Due to the lack of doctors and helpers, ANMs are not able to navigate the boat or even function.