Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 as 28 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

The Kerala government has been on its toes to contain the spread of infection, shutting down educational institutions till March 31 (File image)

Twenty-eight positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 91, following which the left government has decided to lockdown the state till March 31.

Of the 28, 19 are from the worst-affected northern district of Kasaragod, five from Kannur, one from Pathnamthitta, two from Ernakulam and one from Thrissur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting.

Over 64,000 are under surveillance in the state and 383 are in isolation in various hospitals.

Twenty-five of the 28 found positive today had returned from Dubai, Vijayan said and added that the state has decided to impose a lockdown from tonight till March 31.

All border roads of the state would be closed.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses will not ply, but private vehicles would be allowed.

Petrol stations would not be shut and LPG distribution will be allowed.

Four people who tested positive earlier had been discharged after treatment.

Of this, three were medical students from Wuhan and a man from Kannur.