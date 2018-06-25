How healthy is India? Here is what National Health Profile 2018 says about India’s wellness

National Health Profile 2018 is an annual report covering health status, health finance, health infrastructure etc.

India has one allopathic government doctor for every 11,082 residents, 11 times more than the WHO recommended doctor-population ratio of 1:1000. It spends only Rs 3 per day for the healthcare of an average Indian, putting it even lower than nations like Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. These are some of the alarming findings that the National Health Profile 2018 has revealed.

In the Budget this year, the government allocated only 1.3 percent of the GDP for public healthcare, which is much lower than the global average of 6 percent. This, even as the country continues to deal with a severe scarcity of doctors in basic healthcare facilities, rendering helpless citizens without any options but to pay more in the rural and urban private hospitals, the National Health Profile 2018, an annual report by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), has revealed.

The report was created by CBHI with inputs from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare of all states and union territories, Central Government Organisations, National Health Programmes and other concerned national, international agencies.

Here is what the report has found:

In India, there is only one allopathic government doctor for every 11,082 people, which is 11 times more than the WHO recommended a doctor-population ratio of 1:1000. The situation is grim in Bihar where the population per government doctor is 28,391. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh where there are 19,962 patients per doctor, followed closely by Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

The national capital is better in terms of doctor-patient ration, with 2203 patients per doctor, but is still twice that of the WHO average.

The report also stated that the government is spending just Rs 1,112 per capita, for health care, which means only Rs 3 per day is spent per day for the healthcare of an average Indian. This puts India even lower than nations like Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal who spend 2.5, 1.6 and 1.1 percent of their GDP on health care.

However, the figures are not dismal throughout. The country has recorded a marked decrease in infant and maternal mortality rate. From 74 deaths per 1000 live births in 1994 to 34 in 2016, infant mortality rate stands at its lowest right now. Even maternal mortality rate saw a decrease by 11 points in the past years. The national MMR stands at a rate of 167 per 1,000,000 births.

The report also claims rabies to be the most fatal communicable disease. It reportedly had a 100 percent fatality rate in 2017, with the highest number of deaths reported from West Bengal (26) and Karnataka (15). Swine flu (H1N1) virus also saw an increase in casualty, from 1786 in 2016 to 2266 in 2017. The report also stated that dengue cases also saw a rise in the country, up from 1,29,166 in 2016 to 1,57,996 in 2017.