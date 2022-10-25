scorecardresearch
Gujarat reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 562

A total of 12.74 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Gujarat so far with 361 people getting inoculated on Tuesday, said the department.

Written by PTI
The state has 562 active cases, but none of the patients undergoing treatment are in critical condition, said the department. (File/PTI)

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,76,600, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 11,038, said the department in a release.

Also, 56 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative tally to 12,65,000, said the release.

The state has 562 active cases, but none of the patients undergoing treatment are in critical condition, said the department.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported15 new cases, Surat five, Rajkot and Vadodara two each, among others, said the release.

A total of 12.74 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Gujarat so far with 361 people getting inoculated on Tuesday, said the department.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,600, new cases 27, death toll 11,038, recoveries 12,65,000, active cases 562, people tested so far – figures not released. 

