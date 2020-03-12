First Coronavirus death in India: 76-year-old man dies in Karnataka

Published: March 12, 2020 10:59:48 PM

Karnataka State Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

coronavirus, coronavirus india deathIndia has cancelled most travel visas until April 15 to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus. (File Photo)

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India’s first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Thursday.

State Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

“The 76 year old man from Kalbauragi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out,” he said.

The man, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, had died on Tuesday night.

