Farmers’ tractor march tomorrow

Protesting farmers announced on Tuesday that they will now hold the tractor march on January 7 as part of their plan to intensify the stir. Talks on Monday ended in a stalemate as both farmers and the government stuck to their stated positions.

The next round of talk, which is scheduled for January 8, would try to find a solution over the key demands — repeal of three farm laws and a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) mechanism. Earlier, the tractor march was scheduled for Wednesday but due to a bad weather forecast, it will be held on Thursday, said Yogendra Yadav, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (United Farmers’ Front). As the government has not been listening to the demands after so many days of the protest, the farmers have no option but to intensify the agitation, Yadav said, referring to the Monday talks. Delhi and its adjoining places have been receiving rains sporadically over the past three days.

Even as the seventh round of talks with protesting farmer unions ended inconclusively, the government is busy evaluating the legal implications of acceding to the key demands. It is hopeful of finding a middle path soon to the resolve the issue. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border on the outskirts of Delhi, union leaders said thousands of farmers will take part in the tractor march on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on January 7. While one march will start from Kundli to Shahjanpur, where farmers from both Singhu and Tikri borders will join, another rally will be from Ghazipur border to Palwal.

Talking about their other proposed tractor march to Delhi on January 26, farmer leader Joginder Nain said: “We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come, at least one from each family.”