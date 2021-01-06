  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farmers’ tractor march tomorrow

By: |
January 6, 2021 3:45 AM

Protesting farmers announced on Tuesday that they will now hold the tractor march on January 7 as part of their plan to intensify the stir.

In 2017, the government announced its intention to double farmers’ income (DFI) by 2022.Even as the seventh round of talks with protesting farmer unions ended inconclusively, the government is busy evaluating the legal implications of acceding to the key demands. Representative Image

Protesting farmers announced on Tuesday that they will now hold the tractor march on January 7 as part of their plan to intensify the stir. Talks on Monday ended in a stalemate as both farmers and the government stuck to their stated positions.

The next round of talk, which is scheduled for January 8, would try to find a solution over the key demands — repeal of three farm laws and a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) mechanism. Earlier, the tractor march was scheduled for Wednesday but due to a bad weather forecast, it will be held on Thursday, said Yogendra Yadav, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (United Farmers’ Front). As the government has not been listening to the demands after so many days of the protest, the farmers have no option but to intensify the agitation, Yadav said, referring to the Monday talks. Delhi and its adjoining places have been receiving rains sporadically over the past three days.

Related News

Even as the seventh round of talks with protesting farmer unions ended inconclusively, the government is busy evaluating the legal implications of acceding to the key demands. It is hopeful of finding a middle path soon to the resolve the issue.  Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border on the outskirts of Delhi, union leaders said thousands of farmers will take part in the tractor march on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on January 7. While one march will start from Kundli to Shahjanpur, where farmers from both Singhu and Tikri borders will join, another rally will be from Ghazipur border to Palwal.

Talking about their other proposed tractor march to Delhi on January 26, farmer leader Joginder Nain said: “We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come, at least one from each family.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Health 3
  3. Farmers tractor march tomorrow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK variant of COVID-19 has also travelled to India, may have its own run: Dr V K Paul
2US FDA advisors recommend emergency use authorisation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
3A Wake-Up Call: COVID-19 pandemic warrants immediate attention towards Thalassemia patients