Dedication, commitment pivotal building blocks for healthy, progressive nation: Mansukh Mandaviya

A positive attitude and mental framework along with dedication and commitment are pivotal building blocks for a healthy and progressive nation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the training programme for senior administrative medical officers of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar also spoke on the occasion.

A week-long training and orientation programme has been organised at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) for CGHS officers to enhance and upgrade their skills at interpersonal communication, administration and use of technology.

The CGHS is a health scheme providing comprehensive health care to its nearly 41.2 lakh beneficiaries who are mainly central government employees and pensioners, through its 460 wellness centres spread across the country in 75 cities.

“Let us change our attitude as we step out of our homes for work. A positive attitude and healthy mental framework along with dedication and commitment are pivotal building blocks for a healthy and progressive nation,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya stressed on the importance of “Samvaad” as a strong tool for interpersonal communication and grievance redressal.

“Those organisations and individuals that are in a learning mode will always progress. We shall always benefit from a ‘Vidyarthi bhaav’ where we are open to imbibing knowledge, new insights and learn from each other,” he stated.

The Union minister stated empathy, care and softer skills further refine and enhance our technical and clinical abilities.

Many challenges are resolved with a positive attitude, he stressed.

Pawar said CGHS as an organization has widened its network and is now functional in 75 cities across the country with approximately 450 wellness centres.

Over the period, it has undergone many changes to keep pace with the developments in the health sector such as digitization of services and inclusion of various new health modalities, Pawar said.

Planning and implementation of these changes has been only possible due to consistent efforts and hard work of the entire workforce, she stated.

Referring to ‘CGHS Panchayat’, Pawar said such practices help in assessing the different aspects of CGHS service system like the wellness centres, the empanelment procedures, bill reimbursement etc.

“Interactive meetings held with all stake holders of CGHS such as staff and the beneficiaries in various cities to address their grievances and receive feedbacks if any is a welcome initiative.

“Health resources – both human and material are precious assets to the society and a robust health care administration and management system ensures their effective utilization,” she said.