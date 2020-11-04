COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Cinema halls, multiplexes to reopen at 50% capacity from tomorrow

The move has been lauded by several members of the Bollywood fraternity.

Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: Cinema halls are set to reopen in Maharashtra! The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres from November 5. These areas would operate at 50% of the seating capacity, and only those situated outside the containment zones would be allowed to open. Apart from that, yoga institutions and institutions facilitating indoor sports, located outside containment zones, would be allowed to function, starting Thursday. These institutions and facilities have remained closed since the nationwide lockdown was announced back in March, and reopening these institutions had become impossible after Maharashtra became the state with most coronavirus cases in the country.

The situation, according to the state government and the BMC, is improving.

A report by IE has stated that the order issues in regard to reopening of these institutions states that strict measures would need to be followed while operating them.

These measures would have to be followed:

Eatables would not be allowed to be taken inside drama theatres, theatres, multiplexes, and cinema halls.

The SOP for the reopening would be issued by the local authorities as well as the Cultural Affairs Department, the order stated.

SOP issued by the department would be in line with the guidelines issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the order further said.

All the institutions would have to ensure that social distancing and other precautionary measures for the prevention of the infection are followed.

The move has been lauded by several members of the Bollywood fraternity, many of whom have been holding off on releasing their films since before the lockdown began. While some filmmakers had chosen the OTT route to release their films, some had decided to stick to traditional methods. The move has come as a positive news for such filmmakers.

A few weeks ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a virtual meeting with several single-screen owners and many prominent multiplex owners, where he had stated that the department was working on SOPs to start the operation of these institutions.