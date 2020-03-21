Coronavirus: PM Modi cautions migrants against any travel, urges them to stay put whichever city they are

The prime minister has been pitching for involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus. (File Photo)

Coronavirus latest India news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.

He cautioned people against any kind of travel, saying they are playing with their health and also putting their families at risk.

Modi’s appeal on Twitter came amid reports of migrants leaving for their homes from big cities, where several cases of coronavirus have been reported.

He said travelling in a crowded space increase the risk of its spread.

The risk will also increase for the people who live where you will be headed, he said.

“It is my plea to you to stay put for a few days in the city where you are. We can all stop this disease from spreading by doing so. By crowding railway stations and bus stands, we are playing with our health. Please be concerned about your health and that of your families. Don’t step out of home if not necessary,” the prime minister said.

कोरोना के भय से मेरे बहुत से भाई-बहन जहां रोजी-रोटी कमाते हैं, उन शहरों को छोड़कर अपने गांवों की ओर लौट रहे हैं। भीड़भाड़ में यात्रा करने से इसके फैलने का खतरा बढ़ता है। आप जहां जा रहे हैं, वहां भी यह लोगों के लिए खतरा बनेगा। आपके गांव और परिवार की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Rajnath Singh appeals people to make ‘Janata curfew’ huge success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the people to make ‘Janata curfew’ a huge success by staying at home on Sunday.

Singh said collective action is the need of the hour to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to stay at home from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had termed the Sunday’s stay at home activity as ‘Janata curfew’.

The defence minister said there was no need to panic and the government was taking all necessary measures in a calibrated manner to fight the pandemic, according to an official statement.

He assured that the armed forces are fully mobilised to assist the civilian authorities to tide over the crisis.

“Singh appreciated the efforts of the various arms and services of the armed forces which have been proactive in evacuating people from COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Iran, Italy & Japan and sheltering them at various quarantine facilities,” the statement said.