Congress left red-faced as Milind Deora praises ‘Howdy Modi’ event, PM responds 

Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora. (File Photo/PTI)

Milind Deora praises Howdy Modi: The Congress has been left red-faced by its own leader yet again. The party is said to be miffed by Mumbai leader Milind Deora’s open praise for the Howdy Modi event held in Houston, US on Sunday. Milind Deora was made Congress’ Mumbai unit chief replacing Sanjay Nirupam just ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, in an apparent bid by the party to quell the infighting. However, he stepped down from the post after the party’s dismal show in the general elections.

Taking a contrary stand from the party leadership over the Prime Minister’s much publicised event, Milind Deora described it as a “momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy” and also recalled his father late Murli Deora’s contributions in strengthening India-US ties.

“PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (former Minister Murli Deora) was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian-Americans’ contributions makes us proud,” Deora had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to acknowledge the Congress leader’s statement. “Thank you Milind Deora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of the US President was outstanding,” PM said on Twitter.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed Milind Deora for his ‘honest’ remark. “A matured and honest political comment by my dear friend @milinddeora. Dare to be honest and fear no labor,” he posted in the micro-blogging site.

The Twitter exchange between Deora and PM Modi has reportedly upset the Congress top brass. While there has been no official statement from either interim party president Sonia Gandhi or former chief Rahul Gandhi, sources within party say Milind Deora’s stance over Howdy Modi opposite to Congress high command has not gone down well.

Rahul Gandhi had slammed PM Modi’s Howdy Modi event, where US President Donald Trump also spoke, describing it as the “world’s most expensive event, ever.” The top Congress leader had linked the government’s decision to slash corporate tax with the event and claimed that the move was timed just ahead of PM Modi’s US visit to help him showcase his government’s achievements. The Congress MP from Wayanad was critical of the Houston event, accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring the state of the economy.