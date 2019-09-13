Ayushman Bharat Haryana: Income limit raised for PMJAY benefits – Here’s how to get

Haryana health minister Anil Vij. Image: PTI

Ayushman Bharat in Haryana: Families with income up to Rs 1.8 lakh will now get ‘Ayushman Bharat Card’, the state government has decided. Under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme, eligible beneficiaries can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals. Haryana health minister Anil Vij today said the state government will bear the cost of free treatment for families with annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

PMJAY is implemented through State Governments/Union Territories. The government in states can implement the scheme either through insurance companies, or directly through trust/society, or in a mixed-mode. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the payments for treatment is done on a pre-defined package rate basis. States and Union Territories also have the flexibility to modify these rates within a limited bandwidth.

How to get new benefit

Vij said that families with income up to Rs 1.8 lakh will have to get their ‘Parivaar Pahchan Patra (Family Identity Card)’, which can be made at any ‘Atal Seva Kendra’. The card will reach to people whose family income is less than Rs 1.8 lakh per year.

Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY is completing one-year on September 23. The government at the Centre has decided to celebrate the day as ‘Ayushman Bharat Divas’, while September 15-to 30 will be celebrated as ‘Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada’.

Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any empanelled public or private hospital across the country.

A two-day workshop – ‘Ayushman Gyan Sangam’ will also be organised on September 29 and September 30 in New Delhi. The workshop is among one of the many events being organised to mark the completion of the first year of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.