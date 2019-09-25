‘Will strip you of your uniform’, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey threatens cop during janta durbar; complaint filed | WATCH VIDEO

Ashwini Choubey is union minister of state for health and family welfare in NDA government. (File Photo/PTI)

Bihar policeman files complaint against Ashwini Choubey: A Bihar policeman has filed a complaint against Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey for allegedly threatening to get him stripped of his uniform. According to reports, sub-inspector Rajiv Ranjan, who is in-charge of Naya Bhojpur outpost in Buxar, has filed a written complaint against Choubey for intimidating him. No FIR has been registered against the minister so far, the police said.

The cop had reportedly sent a ‘Goonda notice’ to a local Bharatiya Janata Party worker, who complained about it during a janta durbar (public court) conducted by the minister. Ashwini Choubey questioned the policeman over his action and also warned him of serious repercussions of it. The whole incident was aired by several local television channels.

“Does he look like a goonda to you? Have you ever seen a goonda? You better mend your ways or I will strip you of your uniform,” Ashwini Choubey, who serves as the minister of state for health in NDA government, is seen shouting at the policeman.

The cop then tries to explain his stand but he is again shouted down by Choubey, who represents Buxar constituency in Lok Sabha.

This is not for the first time that Ashwini Choubey is in news for his temperamental behaviour. During the Lok Sabha election campaigning, he had entered into a heated argument with a sub-divisional officer who stopped his car at a rally venue.

“Get me handcuffed if law permits you to do so, else move aside and give way,” Choubey had told the official.

Earlier this month, three Bihar Police officers were suspended for not issuing challan to the minister’s son Arijit Choubey who was driving a car with tinted glass. The incident took place at Bailey Road, Patna.