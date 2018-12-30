6 Lakh people benefitted under Ayushman Bharat in 100 days of implementation



Ayushman Bharat was launched in 2018 and is said to be the world’s biggest health insurance scheme. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that six lakh people have benefitted under the scheme in just 100 days of its implementation.

“The bill stands at 700 crore rupees,” he said. The minister has also emphasized how the scheme has been digitised. He said, “The National Health Insurance Scheme has been incorporated into the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Considering the drawbacks in the National Health Insurance Scheme, it has been made paperless, cashless and portable.

Special mention was also reserved for the northeastern states. Nadda said, that under the NHM, the government has provided support to states for strengthening of health systems to the tune of 60:40, and for Himalayan and North Eastern States, it is 90:10.

“We are taking care of communicable and other diseases along with strengthening of health systems,” he added.

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), remedial care and assistance is provided in more than 1350 deadly diseases.

In keeping with traditional wellness practices, Ayushman Bharat’s other branch – Health and Wellness Center – has also kept yoga, Ayurveda etc., under its ambit.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there is a system of digital checks and balances system which will be able to tell what operations are being conducted and how many. Additionally, it would be able to detect how many patients are being treated for a particular disease and investigate and regularly investigate if they justified or not so that the system could not be abused in any way.

According to the government, Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission will be covering over 10 crore poor families offering coverage upto Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

Under the scheme, the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission Agency (AB-NHPMA) would be put in place at the national level. States/ UTs would be advised to implement the scheme by Health Agency (SHA).