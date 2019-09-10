10 crore Ayushman Bharat PMJAY eCards issued in 350 days

PMJAY provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY eCard: As many as 10 crore Ayushman Bharat PMJAY eCards have been issued in around 350 days of the launch of the scheme, said Varun Jhaveri, Officer on Special Duty to CEO, Ayushman Bharat. Jhaveri tweeted, “10 CRORE #AyushmanBharat PMJAY eCards issued in around 350 days! With one life saved, you save an entire family from slipping into poverty. From villages to metros and from cancer to bypass, #AyushmanBharat is silently making India healthy. 1st step towards 5 trillion$ economy.”

According to the official PMJAYportal, as many as 15,968 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme. The total number of beneficiaries admitted to hospitals under the scheme are 40,93,453.

Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan AarogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018 at Ranchi, Jharkhand. The first of its kind health cover scheme in India provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, benefitting over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families.

As many as 20,000 Health and Wellness centres have also been made operational under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat can check their entitlement by four means. They can self-check either through ‘Am I Eligible Portal’ and ‘Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Mobile App’. They can also call toll-free numbers 14555 or 1800-11-564, or visit the nearest empannelled hospital.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government has aimed to set up 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres across the country to bring health care closer to the homes of the people.

The government recently said that around 41 lakh beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme have saved Rs 12,000 crore so far on health expenditure since the launch of the scheme. “A total of 17,000 hospitals have been empanelled so far under this scheme. More than 4.1 million (41 lakh) persons have become beneficiaries under this scheme and have thus saved a total of an approximate120 billion Indian Rupees (Rs 12000 crore) on health expenditure,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said recently at the 72nd Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia.