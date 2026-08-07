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Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
GOLD Rate in Visakhapatnam ₹15,136 / gm 24 Carat₹230GOLD Rate in Visakhapatnam ₹13,874.67 / gm 22 Carat₹210.84GOLD Rate in Visakhapatnam ₹11,352 / gm 18 Carat₹172.5

Here you will find the gold rate today in Visakhapatnam. The current price of 24-carat gold in Visakhapatnam is Rs 151,360 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.54% from the previous close.

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,136
₹14,906
₹230
1.54
10
₹1,51,360
₹1,49,060
₹2,300
1.54
100
₹15,13,600
₹14,90,600
₹23,000
1.54
Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,874.67
₹13,663.83
₹210.84
1.54
10
₹1,38,746.7
₹1,36,638.3
₹2,108.4
1.54
100
₹13,87,467
₹13,66,383
₹21,084
1.54
Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,352
₹11,179.5
₹172.5
1.54
10
₹1,13,520
₹1,11,795
₹1,725
1.54
100
₹11,35,200
₹11,17,950
₹17,250
1.54
Aug 07, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Gold ETF

LIC MF Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.60
3Y(%)144.25
5Y(%)201.89
Fund Size(Cr)1344.68
ER(%)0.45

UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.91
3Y(%)144.79
5Y(%)198.90
Fund Size(Cr)4010.66
ER(%)0.52

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.49
3Y(%)143.47
5Y(%)197.93
Fund Size(Cr)25226.06
ER(%)0.49

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.57
3Y(%)142.90
5Y(%)197.44
Fund Size(Cr)2705.10
ER(%)0.44

Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.15
3Y(%)142.44
5Y(%)197.20
Fund Size(Cr)5026.12
ER(%)0.58
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gold Rate in Visakhapatnam for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,795
(240)
₹1,36,638.3
(293.3)
₹1,49,060
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,555
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,345
(4,115.8)
₹1,48,740
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,187.5
(960)
₹1,32,229.2
(1,173.4)
₹1,44,250
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,227.5
(322.5)
₹1,31,055.8
(394.2)
₹1,42,970
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,550
(480)
₹1,31,450
(586.7)
₹1,43,400
(640)
2026-07-30
₹1,08,030
(960)
₹1,32,036.7
(1,173.4)
₹1,44,040
(1,280)
2026-07-29
₹1,07,070
(405)
₹1,30,863.3
(495)
₹1,42,760
(540)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,665
(1,177.5)
₹1,30,368.3
(1,439.2)
₹1,42,220
(1,570)

Month Wise gold Rate Trend In Visakhapatnam

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jul 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jun 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, May 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Apr 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Mar 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Feb 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jan 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Nov 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Sep 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jul 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jun 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, May 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Apr 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Mar 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Feb 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Visakhapatnam, Jan 2025

gold Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Visakhapatnam (1 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Gold Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

gold pulse

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Daily Updates on Gold Price in Visakhapatnam

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The gold rate in Visakhapatnam for 24 carat is at Rs 151,360 per 10 grams, up 1.54% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,136 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 138,746.70 for 10 grams and Rs 13,874.67 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 113,520 per 10 grams and Rs 11,352 for 1 gram.

Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 150,860 for 10 grams, which is Rs 270 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:

The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 151,560 for 10 grams, which is Rs 430 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 151,360 for 10 grams, which is Rs 230 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,330 for 10 grams, which is Rs 200 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The gold rate in Visakhapatnam for 24 carat is at Rs 149,060 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,906 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,638.30 for 10 grams and Rs 13,663.83 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,795 per 10 grams and Rs 11,179.50 for 1 gram.

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