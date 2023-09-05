Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Visakhapatnam₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Visakhapatnam₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

gold Rate in Visakhapatnam for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,230 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Visakhapatnam

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,160.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.34%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Visakhapatnam, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Visakhapatnam Facts

In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, (shortly known as Vizag) is one of the largest cities. It is known for having its port along the coast which leads to the Bay of Bengal. People in Visakhapatnam mostly view the yellow precious metal as a traditional form of investment. Also, during the wedding seasons and festivals such as Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya, there is a huge demand for gold. There are attractive discounts and long queues of people outside shops can be seen. Today, the rate of gold in Visakhapatnam is subject to various developments in the country and across the world. Gold prices here are also dependent on local taxes and transportation charges. Various additional costs charged by jewellery stores across the city also have a bearing on the rate of this precious metal.

In Visakhapatnam, gold is bought in the form of intricate wedding jewellery, gold coins, gold ETFs, and bars. With prominent jewellery chains dotting across the region, traditionally, South India has been the largest consumer of gold. People have a great fondness for gold and see it as a status symbol. 

Some of the popular stores in the city are Khazana Jewellers, Jos Alukkas, Lalithaa Jewellery, Vaibhav Jewellers, and Hira Panna Jewellers.

