In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, (shortly known as Vizag) is one of the largest cities. It is known for having its port along the coast which leads to the Bay of Bengal. People in Visakhapatnam mostly view the yellow precious metal as a traditional form of investment. Also, during the wedding seasons and festivals such as Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya, there is a huge demand for gold. There are attractive discounts and long queues of people outside shops can be seen. Today, the rate of gold in Visakhapatnam is subject to various developments in the country and across the world. Gold prices here are also dependent on local taxes and transportation charges. Various additional costs charged by jewellery stores across the city also have a bearing on the rate of this precious metal.

In Visakhapatnam, gold is bought in the form of intricate wedding jewellery, gold coins, gold ETFs, and bars. With prominent jewellery chains dotting across the region, traditionally, South India has been the largest consumer of gold. People have a great fondness for gold and see it as a status symbol.

Some of the popular stores in the city are Khazana Jewellers, Jos Alukkas, Lalithaa Jewellery, Vaibhav Jewellers, and Hira Panna Jewellers.