In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is the second largest city. It has gained increased significance post bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state. Here, the rate of gold is subject to various developments in India and across the globe. Its rates also depend on the local taxes and transportation charges. Additionally, additional costs charged by jewellery stores in the city also affect the price of this precious metal. There are some other factors as well which have an impact on its price like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, the price of crude oil, and the trend of the equities market in India.

In Vijayawada, with the increasing middle-class population, the demand for gold is also going up. Here, this yellowish metal is much sought-after. This is due to many reasons like its newfound status as a commercial hub of Andhra Pradesh, religious beliefs, etc. People in Vijayawada buy yellow precious metal in the form of intricate jewellery including temple jewellery. In the city, there is significant demand for gold coins and gold bars as well. Interestingly, in this southern city of India, gold is mostly considered a traditional investment. During weddings and other festivities as well, this precious metal is widely bought.