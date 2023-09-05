Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Vijayawada₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Vijayawada₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Vijayawada (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Vijayawada (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

gold Rate in Vijayawada for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (220)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,230 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,230 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Vijayawada

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,530.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,160.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.34%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,730.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,840.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Vijayawada, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Vijayawada Facts

In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is the second largest city. It has gained increased significance post bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state. Here, the rate of gold is subject to various developments in India and across the globe. Its rates also depend on the local taxes and transportation charges. Additionally, additional costs charged by jewellery stores in the city also affect the price of this precious metal. There are some other factors as well which have an impact on its price like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, the price of crude oil, and the trend of the equities market in India.

In Vijayawada, with the increasing middle-class population, the demand for gold is also going up. Here, this yellowish metal is much sought-after. This is due to many reasons like its newfound status as a commercial hub of Andhra Pradesh, religious beliefs, etc. People in Vijayawada buy yellow precious metal in the form of intricate jewellery including temple jewellery. In the city, there is significant demand for gold coins and gold bars as well. Interestingly, in this southern city of India, gold is mostly considered a traditional investment. During weddings and other festivities as well, this precious metal is widely bought.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data