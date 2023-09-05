Vadodara is an important industrial and educational hub in the state of Gujarat. It is the 3rd largest city in the state and has various seats of education. In Gujarat, the city also has the largest University. It is also witnessing a burgeoning population. The city has more than 2.2 million humans. Hence, bullion demand has always been high. Here gold is used not only as jewellery but also for investment purposes. The rate of this precious metal in Vadodara is dependent on overseas demand. Also, gold prices in Vadodara are determined by demand, rate of interest, and government policies.

In the city, gold is found in every household and people buy it for the purpose of gifting as well during birthday parties and weddings. The sales of this yellowish precious metal are higher during the wedding seasons and festivals. Because gold is treated as a safe haven asset, investors buy it so that they can shield themselves from market fluctuations. Gold can be brought in Vadodara in many ways like E-gold, futures, and ETFs.

In Vadodara, the gold rate varies according to its purity. One can get 24-karat, 22-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold. 24-karat gold is the most expensive.14-karat is the cheapest in the city.