Here you will find the gold rate today in Vadodara. The current price of 24-carat gold in Vadodara is Rs 151,330 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.55% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,133
₹14,902
₹231
1.55
10
₹1,51,330
₹1,49,020
₹2,310
1.55
100
₹15,13,300
₹14,90,200
₹23,100
1.55
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,871.92
₹13,660.17
₹211.75
1.55
10
₹1,38,719.2
₹1,36,601.7
₹2,117.5
1.55
100
₹13,87,192
₹13,66,017
₹21,175
1.55
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,349.75
₹11,176.5
₹173.25
1.55
10
₹1,13,497.5
₹1,11,765
₹1,732.5
1.55
100
₹11,34,975
₹11,17,650
₹17,325
1.55
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,765
(240)
₹1,36,601.7
(293.4)
₹1,49,020
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,525
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,308.3
(4,115.8)
₹1,48,700
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,157.5
(960)
₹1,32,192.5
(1,173.3)
₹1,44,210
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,197.5
(322.5)
₹1,31,019.2
(394.1)
₹1,42,930
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,520
(487.5)
₹1,31,413.3
(595.9)
₹1,43,360
(650)
2026-07-30
₹1,08,007.5
(967.5)
₹1,32,009.2
(1,182.5)
₹1,44,010
(1,290)
2026-07-29
₹1,07,040
(405)
₹1,30,826.7
(495)
₹1,42,720
(540)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,635
(1,185)
₹1,30,331.7
(1,448.3)
₹1,42,180
(1,580)
The gold rate in Vadodara for 24 carat is at Rs 151,330 per 10 grams, up 1.55% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,133 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 138,719.20 for 10 grams and Rs 13,871.92 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 113,497.50 per 10 grams and Rs 11,349.75 for 1 gram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 150,860 for 10 grams, which is Rs 270 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:
The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 151,560 for 10 grams, which is Rs 430 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 151,360 for 10 grams, which is Rs 230 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,330 for 10 grams, which is Rs 200 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Vadodara for 24 carat is at Rs 149,020 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,902 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,601.70 for 10 grams and Rs 13,660.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,765 per 10 grams and Rs 11,176.50 for 1 gram.