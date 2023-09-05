Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Vadodara (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Vadodara₹6,037 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Vadodara₹5,535 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Vadodara (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,037₹6,027₹10
  • 10₹60,370₹60,270₹100
  • 100₹6,03,700₹6,02,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Vadodara (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,535₹5,525₹10
  • 10₹55,350₹55,250₹100
  • 100₹5,53,500₹5,52,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Vadodara for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,250 (50)₹60,270 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,200 (150)₹60,210 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,050 (0)₹60,050 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,050 (550)₹60,050 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,500 (50)₹59,450 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Vadodara

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,410.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,260.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,870.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,430.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,810.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.35%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Vadodara, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Vadodara Facts

Vadodara is an important industrial and educational hub in the state of Gujarat. It is the 3rd largest city in the state and has various seats of education. In Gujarat, the city also has the largest University. It is also witnessing a burgeoning population. The city has more than 2.2 million humans. Hence, bullion demand has always been high. Here gold is used not only as jewellery but also for investment purposes. The rate of this precious metal in Vadodara is dependent on overseas demand. Also, gold prices in Vadodara are determined by demand, rate of interest, and government policies.

In the city, gold is found in every household and people buy it for the purpose of gifting as well during birthday parties and weddings. The sales of this yellowish precious metal are higher during the wedding seasons and festivals. Because gold is treated as a safe haven asset, investors buy it so that they can shield themselves from market fluctuations. Gold can be brought in Vadodara in many ways like E-gold, futures, and ETFs.

In Vadodara, the gold rate varies according to its purity. One can get 24-karat, 22-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold. 24-karat gold is the most expensive.14-karat is the cheapest in the city.

