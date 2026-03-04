Here you will find the gold rate today in Shillong. The current price of 24-carat gold in Shillong is Rs 161,990 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,199
₹16,710
-₹511
-3.06
10
₹1,61,990
₹1,67,100
-₹5,110
-3.06
100
₹16,19,900
₹16,71,000
-₹51,100
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,849.08
₹15,317.5
-₹468.42
-3.06
10
₹1,48,490.8
₹1,53,175
-₹4,684.2
-3.06
100
₹14,84,908
₹15,31,750
-₹46,842
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,149.25
₹12,532.5
-₹383.25
-3.06
10
₹1,21,492.5
₹1,25,325
-₹3,832.5
-3.06
100
₹12,14,925
₹12,53,250
-₹38,325
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,325
(3,195)
₹1,53,175
(3,905)
₹1,67,100
(4,260)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,130
(2,145)
₹1,49,270
(2,621.7)
₹1,62,840
(2,860)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,985
(1,447.5)
₹1,46,648.3
(1,769.2)
₹1,59,980
(1,930)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,432.5
(900)
₹1,48,417.5
(1,100)
₹1,61,910
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,532.5
(1,305)
₹1,47,317.5
(1,595)
₹1,60,710
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,837.5
(3,532.5)
₹1,48,912.5
(4,317.5)
₹1,62,450
(4,710)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,560.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,980.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,450.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,450.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,380.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,300.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,850.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,380.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,870.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,920.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,140.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,870.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,370.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,610.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,610.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,370.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.62%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,790.00
31 | July | 2025
₹99,050.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,01,040.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,990.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,150.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,590.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,700.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,980.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,860.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,140.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹98,040.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,840.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,530.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,090.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,780.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,530.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.21%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,630.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,530.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,530.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.79%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,580.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,630.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,620.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,580.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,290.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,490.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,490.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,290.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Shillong for 24 carat is at Rs 161,990 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,199 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,490.80 for 10 grams and Rs 14,849.08 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,492.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,149.25 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Shillong for 24 carat is at Rs 167,100 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,710 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 153,175 for 10 grams and Rs 15,317.50 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 125,325 per 10 grams and Rs 12,532.50 for 1 gram.