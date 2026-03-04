Here you will find the gold rate today in Raipur. The current price of 24-carat gold in Raipur is Rs 161,280 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,128
₹16,637
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,280
₹1,66,370
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,12,800
₹16,63,700
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,784
₹15,250.58
-₹466.58
-3.06
10
₹1,47,840
₹1,52,505.8
-₹4,665.8
-3.06
100
₹14,78,400
₹15,25,058
-₹46,658
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,096
₹12,477.75
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,20,960
₹1,24,777.5
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,09,600
₹12,47,775
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,777.5
(3,180)
₹1,52,505.8
(3,886.6)
₹1,66,370
(4,240)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,597.5
(2,137.5)
₹1,48,619.2
(2,612.5)
₹1,62,130
(2,850)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,460
(1,440)
₹1,46,006.7
(1,760)
₹1,59,280
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,900
(892.5)
₹1,47,766.7
(1,090.9)
₹1,61,200
(1,190)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,007.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,675.8
(1,595)
₹1,60,010
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,312.5
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,270.8
(4,299.1)
₹1,61,750
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,47,920.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,280.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,750.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,830.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.68%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,790.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,640.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,110.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,790.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,360.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,390.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,570.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,360.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,910.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,090.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,090.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,910.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,360.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,620.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,600.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,570.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,730.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,170.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,260.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,560.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,460.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,720.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,610.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,430.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,140.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,670.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,350.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,140.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,260.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,140.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,140.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,260.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.79%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,230.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,260.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,250.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,230.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.47%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹76,950.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,130.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,130.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹76,950.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Raipur for 24 carat is at Rs 161,280 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,128 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,840 for 10 grams and Rs 14,784 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 120,960 per 10 grams and Rs 12,096 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Raipur for 24 carat is at Rs 166,370 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,637 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,505.80 for 10 grams and Rs 15,250.58 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,777.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,477.75 for 1 gram.