Here you will find the gold rate today in Puducherry. The current price of 24-carat gold in Puducherry is Rs 161,930 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,193
₹16,704
-₹511
-3.06
10
₹1,61,930
₹1,67,040
-₹5,110
-3.06
100
₹16,19,300
₹16,70,400
-₹51,100
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,843.58
₹15,312
-₹468.42
-3.06
10
₹1,48,435.8
₹1,53,120
-₹4,684.2
-3.06
100
₹14,84,358
₹15,31,200
-₹46,842
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,144.75
₹12,528
-₹383.25
-3.06
10
₹1,21,447.5
₹1,25,280
-₹3,832.5
-3.06
100
₹12,14,475
₹12,52,800
-₹38,325
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,280
(3,202.5)
₹1,53,120
(3,914.2)
₹1,67,040
(4,270)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,077.5
(2,137.5)
₹1,49,205.8
(2,612.5)
₹1,62,770
(2,850)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,940
(1,447.5)
₹1,46,593.3
(1,769.2)
₹1,59,920
(1,930)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,387.5
(907.5)
₹1,48,362.5
(1,109.2)
₹1,61,850
(1,210)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,480
(1,312.5)
₹1,47,253.3
(1,604.2)
₹1,60,640
(1,750)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,792.5
(3,532.5)
₹1,48,857.5
(4,317.5)
₹1,62,390
(4,710)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,500.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,920.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,390.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,400.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,330.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,240.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,780.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,330.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,830.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,870.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,090.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,830.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,330.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,560.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,560.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,330.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,750.00
31 | July | 2025
₹99,010.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,01,000.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,960.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,110.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,560.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,660.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,940.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,830.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,100.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹98,000.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,800.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.52%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,500.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,050.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,740.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,500.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,600.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,490.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,490.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,600.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,550.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,600.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,590.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,550.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,260.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,450.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,450.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,260.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.72%
The gold rate in Puducherry for 24 carat is at Rs 161,930 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,193 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,435.80 for 10 grams and Rs 14,843.58 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,447.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,144.75 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Puducherry for 24 carat is at Rs 167,040 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,704 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 153,120 for 10 grams and Rs 15,312 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 125,280 per 10 grams and Rs 12,528 for 1 gram.