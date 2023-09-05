Patna is the state capital of Bihar and is well-known for Teej and Chhath festivals. Both these festivals involve gifting. The most popular option is the yellowish metal, gold. People of Patna also purchase gold for its advantages. It is an investment for them. Also, there is Eastern as well as Northern influences in the region. In the city, one can find plenty of artisans. They earn their daily bread and butter by designing and making artisan gold jewellery.

This precious metal is considered an investment by the rich in the city. As a result of this, the gold rate in the city is often found to fluctuate more than in other cities in the country. The demand for gold in the city is increasing. People here also buy gold as coins and bullion. Additionally, they opt for other trading options such as Exchange Traded Funds, Spot contracts, and Future contracts. In Patna, the rate of gold is linked with international gold rates. In the gold value, the dollar fluctuation plays a major role. An Association here fixes the gold price daily. But global conditions dictate the rates.

In the city, there are a number of places to buy gold, for example Tanishq showrooms, P C Jeweller, and some others.