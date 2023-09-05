Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Patna (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Patna₹6,037 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Patna₹5,535 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Patna (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,037₹6,027₹10
  • 10₹60,370₹60,270₹100
  • 100₹6,03,700₹6,02,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Patna (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,535₹5,525₹10
  • 10₹55,350₹55,250₹100
  • 100₹5,53,500₹5,52,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Patna for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,250 (50)₹60,270 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,200 (0)₹60,210 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,200 (150)₹60,210 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,050 (0)₹60,050 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,050 (550)₹60,050 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,500 (50)₹59,450 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,550 (0)₹59,500 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Patna

Trend of Gold in Patna, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,410.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,260.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,190.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,980.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,870.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,430.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,810.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.35%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Patna, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Patna, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Patna Facts

Patna is the state capital of Bihar and is well-known for Teej and Chhath festivals. Both these festivals involve gifting. The most popular option is the yellowish metal, gold. People of Patna also purchase gold for its advantages. It is an investment for them. Also, there is Eastern as well as Northern influences in the region. In the city, one can find plenty of artisans. They earn their daily bread and butter by designing and making artisan gold jewellery.

This precious metal is considered an investment by the rich in the city. As a result of this, the gold rate in the city is often found to fluctuate more than in other cities in the country. The demand for gold in the city is increasing. People here also buy gold as coins and bullion. Additionally, they opt for other trading options such as Exchange Traded Funds, Spot contracts, and Future contracts. In Patna, the rate of gold is linked with international gold rates. In the gold value, the dollar fluctuation plays a major role. An Association here fixes the gold price daily. But global conditions dictate the rates.

In the city, there are a number of places to buy gold, for example Tanishq showrooms, P C Jeweller, and some others.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data