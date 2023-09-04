Nashik is renowned for its pilgrimage sites and is located in the northern reaches of the state of Maharashtra, India. Here, gold has always been in demand for use in not only temples but also for investment among the growing urban population. Situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats and on the banks of Godavari River, the city attracts a huge religious crowd as there are famous temples and churches. People flock here during the festival times. Due to the strong economy and the heavy tourist destination, there is a good demand for gold in Nashik. The purity of gold determines the rate in the city.

There are many options like 24-karat, 22-karat, 18-karat, or 14-karat gold. 24-karat gold is the most expensive. And, obviously, 14-karat is cheap. The rate of gold in the city changes according to the international gold market. In India, people love buying gold either as jewellery or to invest. This precious metal's sale is usually higher during the festivals and wedding seasons. Gold is treated as a safe haven asset. Hence, investors also prefer to buy gold to protect themselves from market fluctuations. There are many reputed showrooms in the city from where one can buy gold.