Here you will find the gold rate today in Nashik. The current price of 24-carat gold in Nashik is Rs 151,780 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.98% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,178
₹14,883
₹295
1.98
10
₹1,51,780
₹1,48,830
₹2,950
1.98
100
₹15,17,800
₹14,88,300
₹29,500
1.98
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,913.17
₹13,642.75
₹270.42
1.98
10
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,36,427.5
₹2,704.2
1.98
100
₹13,91,317
₹13,64,275
₹27,042
1.98
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,383.5
₹11,162.25
₹221.25
1.98
10
₹1,13,835
₹1,11,622.5
₹2,212.5
1.98
100
₹11,38,350
₹11,16,225
₹22,125
1.98
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,622.5
(240)
₹1,36,427.5
(293.3)
₹1,48,830
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,382.5
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,134.2
(4,115.9)
₹1,48,510
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,015
(960)
₹1,32,018.3
(1,173.3)
₹1,44,020
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,055
(322.5)
₹1,30,845
(394.2)
₹1,42,740
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,377.5
(487.5)
₹1,31,239.2
(595.8)
₹1,43,170
(650)
2026-07-30
₹1,07,865
(967.5)
₹1,31,835
(1,182.5)
₹1,43,820
(1,290)
2026-07-29
₹1,06,897.5
(397.5)
₹1,30,652.5
(485.8)
₹1,42,530
(530)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,500
(1,177.5)
₹1,30,166.7
(1,439.1)
₹1,42,000
(1,570)
The gold rate in Nashik for 24 carat is at Rs 151,780 per 10 grams, up 1.98% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,178 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 139,131.70 for 10 grams and Rs 13,913.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 113,835 per 10 grams and Rs 11,383.50 for 1 gram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 151,520 for 10 grams, which is Rs 260 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:
The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 152,230 for 10 grams, which is Rs 450 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 152,030 for 10 grams, which is Rs 250 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,990 for 10 grams, which is Rs 210 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.
The gold rate in Nashik for 24 carat is at Rs 148,830 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,883 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,427.50 for 10 grams and Rs 13,642.75 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,622.50 per 10 grams and Rs 11,162.25 for 1 gram.