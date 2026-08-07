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Gold Rate Today in Nashik

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
GOLD Rate in Nashik ₹15,178 / gm 24 Carat₹295GOLD Rate in Nashik ₹13,913.17 / gm 22 Carat₹270.42GOLD Rate in Nashik ₹11,383.5 / gm 18 Carat₹221.25

Here you will find the gold rate today in Nashik. The current price of 24-carat gold in Nashik is Rs 151,780 per 10 gms, which is gain of 1.98% from the previous close.

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Nashik (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹15,178
₹14,883
₹295
1.98
10
₹1,51,780
₹1,48,830
₹2,950
1.98
100
₹15,17,800
₹14,88,300
₹29,500
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Nashik (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹13,913.17
₹13,642.75
₹270.42
1.98
10
₹1,39,131.7
₹1,36,427.5
₹2,704.2
1.98
100
₹13,91,317
₹13,64,275
₹27,042
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Today 18 Carat gold Price/gm in Nashik (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹11,383.5
₹11,162.25
₹221.25
1.98
10
₹1,13,835
₹1,11,622.5
₹2,212.5
1.98
100
₹11,38,350
₹11,16,225
₹22,125
1.98
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Gold ETF

LIC MF Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.60
3Y(%)144.25
5Y(%)201.89
Fund Size(Cr)1344.68
ER(%)0.45

UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.91
3Y(%)144.79
5Y(%)198.90
Fund Size(Cr)4010.66
ER(%)0.52

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.49
3Y(%)143.47
5Y(%)197.93
Fund Size(Cr)25226.06
ER(%)0.49

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.57
3Y(%)142.90
5Y(%)197.44
Fund Size(Cr)2705.10
ER(%)0.44

Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)46.15
3Y(%)142.44
5Y(%)197.20
Fund Size(Cr)5026.12
ER(%)0.58
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gold Rate in Nashik for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-08-06
₹1,11,622.5
(240)
₹1,36,427.5
(293.3)
₹1,48,830
(320)
2026-08-05
₹1,11,382.5
(3,367.5)
₹1,36,134.2
(4,115.9)
₹1,48,510
(4,490)
2026-08-04
₹1,08,015
(960)
₹1,32,018.3
(1,173.3)
₹1,44,020
(1,280)
2026-08-03
₹1,07,055
(322.5)
₹1,30,845
(394.2)
₹1,42,740
(430)
2026-08-02
₹1,07,377.5
(487.5)
₹1,31,239.2
(595.8)
₹1,43,170
(650)
2026-07-30
₹1,07,865
(967.5)
₹1,31,835
(1,182.5)
₹1,43,820
(1,290)
2026-07-29
₹1,06,897.5
(397.5)
₹1,30,652.5
(485.8)
₹1,42,530
(530)
2026-07-28
₹1,06,500
(1,177.5)
₹1,30,166.7
(1,439.1)
₹1,42,000
(1,570)

Month Wise gold Rate Trend In Nashik

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jul 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jun 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, May 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Apr 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Mar 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Feb 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jan 2026

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Nov 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Sep 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jul 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jun 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, May 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Apr 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Mar 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Feb 2025

Trend of Gold Price in Nashik, Jan 2025

gold Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Nashik (1 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Gold Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

gold pulse

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Daily Updates on Gold Price in Nashik

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The gold rate in Nashik for 24 carat is at Rs 151,780 per 10 grams, up 1.98% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 15,178 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 139,131.70 for 10 grams and Rs 13,913.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 113,835 per 10 grams and Rs 11,383.50 for 1 gram.

Meanwhile, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 151,520 for 10 grams, which is Rs 260 less than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important gold markets:

The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 152,230 for 10 grams, which is Rs 450 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 152,030 for 10 grams, which is Rs 250 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

The gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 151,990 for 10 grams, which is Rs 210 more than the gold rate in Mumbai.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The gold rate in Nashik for 24 carat is at Rs 148,830 per 10 grams, up 0.22% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 14,883 per gm.

The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 136,427.50 for 10 grams and Rs 13,642.75 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 111,622.50 per 10 grams and Rs 11,162.25 for 1 gram.

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