Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Nashik (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Nashik₹6,025 / gm24 CaratGOLD Rate in Nashik₹5,523 / gm22 Carat

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Nashik (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,025₹6,025₹0
  • 10₹60,250₹60,250₹0
  • 100₹6,02,500₹6,02,500₹0

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Nashik (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,523₹5,523₹0
  • 10₹55,230₹55,230₹0
  • 100₹5,52,300₹5,52,300₹0

gold Rate in Nashik for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,230 (50)₹60,250 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,180 (0)₹60,190 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,180 (0)₹60,190 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,180 (150)₹60,190 (190)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,030 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,030 (550)₹60,000 (570)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,480 (50)₹59,430 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,530 (0)₹59,480 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,530 (0)₹59,480 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,530 (0)₹59,480 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Nashik

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,410.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,260.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,190.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,980.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,870.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,430.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,810.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,230.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.85%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,960.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.71%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,850.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,150.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,050.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,320.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,030.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,560.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,030.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,960.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,830.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,790.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,960.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,430.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,520.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,790.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,880.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,140.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,780.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Nashik, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,100.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,310.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,780.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,990.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Nashik Facts

Nashik is renowned for its pilgrimage sites and is located in the northern reaches of the state of Maharashtra, India. Here, gold has always been in demand for use in not only temples but also for investment among the growing urban population. Situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats and on the banks of Godavari River, the city attracts a huge religious crowd as there are famous temples and churches. People flock here during the festival times. Due to the strong economy and the heavy tourist destination, there is a good demand for gold in Nashik. The purity of gold determines the rate in the city. 

There are many options like 24-karat, 22-karat, 18-karat, or 14-karat gold. 24-karat gold is the most expensive. And, obviously, 14-karat is cheap. The rate of gold in the city changes according to the international gold market. In India, people love buying gold either as jewellery or to invest. This precious metal's sale is usually higher during the festivals and wedding seasons. Gold is treated as a safe haven asset. Hence, investors also prefer to buy gold to protect themselves from market fluctuations. There are many reputed showrooms in the city from where one can buy gold. 

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data