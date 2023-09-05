In India, investing in gold, for an average Indian means purchasing gold jewelry and ornaments. In the traditional sense, this is what it is! But, now a new wave of information and awareness is bringing the country to the forefront of investments in gold as a tradable commodity. In Nagpur, for gold, the perception is changing from jewellery to a high-valued investment option.

Nagpur is the third largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra and investing in gold here is available in different types like gold coins, gold bullion, and jewelry and ornaments. Jewellery is bought and sold in India for weddings, naming ceremonies, festivals, etc. It is the most common form of gold in the country.

Like any other city, here the gold rate depends on strength of the US Dollar, demand versus supply, international currency, and movements. So if you are buying it, do some research in the market. Also know the difference between 24-karat gold and 22-karat gold. No additional metals are added to 24-karat gold. In other words, it is pure. However, additional metals apart from gold are added to 22-karat gold. If we talk about the percentage, pure metal in the case of 22-karat gold is around 92.