Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Nagpur (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Nagpur₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10GOLD Rate in Nagpur₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Nagpur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Nagpur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

gold Rate in Nagpur for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Nagpur

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,410.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,260.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,190.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹49,980.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,760.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,870.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,430.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.22%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,810.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹52,970.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.25%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,180.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.80%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,930.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,040.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.75%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,820.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,120.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,290.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,000.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,670.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,930.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,490.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,760.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,100.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.14%

Trend of Gold in Nagpur, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,280.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.05%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Nagpur Facts

In India, investing in gold, for an average Indian means purchasing gold jewelry and ornaments. In the traditional sense, this is what it is! But, now a new wave of information and awareness is bringing the country to the forefront of investments in gold as a tradable commodity. In Nagpur, for gold, the perception is changing from jewellery to a high-valued investment option.

Nagpur is the third largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra and investing in gold here is available in different types like gold coins, gold bullion, and jewelry and ornaments. Jewellery is bought and sold in India for weddings, naming ceremonies, festivals, etc. It is the most common form of gold in the country.

Like any other city, here the gold rate depends on strength of the US Dollar, demand versus supply, international currency, and movements. So if you are buying it, do some research in the market. Also know the difference between 24-karat gold and 22-karat gold. No additional metals are added to 24-karat gold. In other words, it is pure. However, additional metals apart from gold are added to 22-karat gold. If we talk about the percentage, pure metal in the case of 22-karat gold is around 92.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data