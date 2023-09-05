Follow Us

Gold Rate Today in Mysore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Mysore₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10GOLD Rate in Mysore₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Mysore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Mysore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

gold Rate in Mysore for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Mysore

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,430.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.25%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,020.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.33%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,910.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,830.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,340.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.22%

Trend of Gold in Mysore, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,410.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.27%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Mysore Facts

Mysore is a city in the southern part of the state of Karnataka. It has a healthy demand for gold. Although purchased for ornamental usage, this precious yellowish metal is also acquired for investment requirements. In the city, the gold rate is influenced by not only the supply and demand but also the dollar–rupee relationship. It is pertinent to mention here that South India has traditionally been the largest consumer of gold in the country. There are several major jewelry chains spread across the region. They have expanded and consolidated. As per market experts, all the southern states (including Karnataka) account for over 40% of India’s demand for gold.

The city has a rich history and culture with the widespread use of gold. The famous Golden Throne, the royal seat of the rulers of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, is here. Like the rest of the country, this precious metal in the city is available in varying weights such as grams and carats. The rate of gold differs depending on whether it is 24-carat gold or 22-carat. As an investment, people buy gold here in different forms like jewellery, coins, and gold ETFs.

Some of the top showrooms are Abhushan Gold Palace, Akshay Jewels, Salam and Sons, Shankara Chetty and sons, Arihant Jewels, Ashish Jewelers, BKL Sons, and Bharat Jewelery halls among many others. On Ashoka Road and K T Street, many jewellery stores are located.

