Mysore is a city in the southern part of the state of Karnataka. It has a healthy demand for gold. Although purchased for ornamental usage, this precious yellowish metal is also acquired for investment requirements. In the city, the gold rate is influenced by not only the supply and demand but also the dollar–rupee relationship. It is pertinent to mention here that South India has traditionally been the largest consumer of gold in the country. There are several major jewelry chains spread across the region. They have expanded and consolidated. As per market experts, all the southern states (including Karnataka) account for over 40% of India’s demand for gold.

The city has a rich history and culture with the widespread use of gold. The famous Golden Throne, the royal seat of the rulers of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, is here. Like the rest of the country, this precious metal in the city is available in varying weights such as grams and carats. The rate of gold differs depending on whether it is 24-carat gold or 22-carat. As an investment, people buy gold here in different forms like jewellery, coins, and gold ETFs.

Some of the top showrooms are Abhushan Gold Palace, Akshay Jewels, Salam and Sons, Shankara Chetty and sons, Arihant Jewels, Ashish Jewelers, BKL Sons, and Bharat Jewelery halls among many others. On Ashoka Road and K T Street, many jewellery stores are located.