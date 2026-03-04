Here you will find the gold rate today in Meerut. The current price of 24-carat gold in Meerut is Rs 161,390 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,139
₹16,648
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,390
₹1,66,480
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,13,900
₹16,64,800
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,794.08
₹15,260.67
-₹466.59
-3.06
10
₹1,47,940.8
₹1,52,606.7
-₹4,665.9
-3.06
100
₹14,79,408
₹15,26,067
-₹46,659
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,104.25
₹12,486
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,21,042.5
₹1,24,860
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,10,425
₹12,48,600
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,860
(3,180)
₹1,52,606.7
(3,886.7)
₹1,66,480
(4,240)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,680
(2,122.5)
₹1,48,720
(2,594.2)
₹1,62,240
(2,830)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,557.5
(1,425)
₹1,46,125.8
(1,741.7)
₹1,59,410
(1,900)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,982.5
(900)
₹1,47,867.5
(1,100)
₹1,61,310
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,082.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,767.5
(1,595)
₹1,60,110
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,387.5
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,362.5
(4,299.2)
₹1,61,850
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,010.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,410.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,850.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,920.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.70%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,880.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,740.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,220.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,880.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,440.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,470.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,650.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,440.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,980.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,170.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,980.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,430.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,690.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,670.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,790.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,240.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,320.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,520.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,790.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,680.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,490.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,200.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,730.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,410.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,200.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,320.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,190.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,190.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,280.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,320.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,300.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,280.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,000.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,180.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,180.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,000.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Meerut for 24 carat is at Rs 161,390 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,139 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,940.80 for 10 grams and Rs 14,794.08 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,042.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,104.25 for 1 gram.
