Gold Rate Today in Mangalore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Mangalore₹6,032 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Mangalore₹5,530 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Mangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,032₹6,022₹10
  • 10₹60,320₹60,220₹100
  • 100₹6,03,200₹6,02,200₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Mangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,530₹5,520₹10
  • 10₹55,300₹55,200₹100
  • 100₹5,53,000₹5,52,000₹1,000

gold Rate in Mangalore for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,200 (50)₹60,220 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,150 (0)₹60,160 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,150 (150)₹60,160 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,000 (0)₹60,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,000 (550)₹60,000 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,450 (50)₹59,400 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,500 (0)₹59,450 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Mangalore

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,430.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,580.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,780.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,910.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,830.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,020.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,340.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.31%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,230.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,250.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,330.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹57,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,870.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,510.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,070.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.94%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,340.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,370.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,580.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.59%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,050.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,720.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,450.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,530.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,810.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹58,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,150.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,750.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.22%

Trend of Gold in Mangalore, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,410.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹58,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.27%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Mangalore Facts

Mangalore is an important commercial center in the Indian state of Karnataka. Home to the Kadri Manjunath Temple (known for its bronze statues), the rate of gold here depends on various national and global factors like imports, tariffs, oil prices, demand and supply, and the strength of the dollar. As per experts, gold prices are unlikely to rise in the near future. People love gold here and most consumers buy gold jewellery for auspicious occasions like marriages and festivals. Interestingly, Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya attract long queues in front of jewellery shops in the city. In addition to its obvious ornamental uses, this precious metal is used as a safe hedge against inflation. According to World Gold Council reports, given that 50% of the population in India is under 25 years, around 150 million weddings are likely to take place in the forthcoming ten years. And this means that the demand for gold will increase. In Mangalore, gold has a store value and is used for making jewellery.

There are many reputed shops in the city from where one can buy gold. Some of the prominent jewellery showrooms found in the city are Aishwarya Jewellers, Gold Palace, Apeksha Jewellers, Benaka Jewellers, Hanuman Jewellers, and Malabar Jewellers.

