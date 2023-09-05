Mangalore is an important commercial center in the Indian state of Karnataka. Home to the Kadri Manjunath Temple (known for its bronze statues), the rate of gold here depends on various national and global factors like imports, tariffs, oil prices, demand and supply, and the strength of the dollar. As per experts, gold prices are unlikely to rise in the near future. People love gold here and most consumers buy gold jewellery for auspicious occasions like marriages and festivals. Interestingly, Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya attract long queues in front of jewellery shops in the city. In addition to its obvious ornamental uses, this precious metal is used as a safe hedge against inflation. According to World Gold Council reports, given that 50% of the population in India is under 25 years, around 150 million weddings are likely to take place in the forthcoming ten years. And this means that the demand for gold will increase. In Mangalore, gold has a store value and is used for making jewellery.

There are many reputed shops in the city from where one can buy gold. Some of the prominent jewellery showrooms found in the city are Aishwarya Jewellers, Gold Palace, Apeksha Jewellers, Benaka Jewellers, Hanuman Jewellers, and Malabar Jewellers.