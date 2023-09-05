Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Gold Rate Today in Madurai (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Madurai₹6,065 / gm24 Carat16GOLD Rate in Madurai₹5,560 / gm22 Carat15

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Madurai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,065₹6,049₹16
  • 10₹60,650₹60,490₹160
  • 100₹6,06,500₹6,04,900₹1,600

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Madurai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,560₹5,545₹15
  • 10₹55,600₹55,450₹150
  • 100₹5,56,000₹5,54,500₹1,500

gold Rate in Madurai for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,450 (0)₹60,490 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,450 (150)₹60,490 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,300 (0)₹60,330 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,300 (550)₹60,330 (580)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,750 (50)₹59,750 (30)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,800 (30)₹59,780 (40)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,830 (0)₹59,820 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,830 (0)₹59,820 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Madurai

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹52,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹53,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,860.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.84%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,380.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹51,240.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹52,010.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.27%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹51,160.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.55%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,850.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹54,210.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.36%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,960.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹54,050.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.53%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹58,230.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,960.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.06%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹59,070.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹60,050.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,740.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.84%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹57,110.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,980.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹56,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.78%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,650.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹62,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹60,380.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.30%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹61,420.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,580.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,920.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.26%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹61,310.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,505.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹59,240.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.38%

Trend of Gold in Madurai, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,350.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,550.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹61,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,290.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.02%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Madurai Facts

In Madurai city of Tamil Nadu (TN), there is no denying the fact that gold is a much sought-after metal. Here, the yellow metal gets sold in different forms like jewellery, gold coins, and bullion. It seems that in Madurai the idea of buying gold is to signify one's status and wealth in society. It also indicates following the traditional system of investment. Here gold is widely purchased not just for personal celebrations like weddings and birthday parties, but also for events like the Akshaya Tritiya festival. There are a lot of discounts and exciting offers around the Diwali festival. State taxes, local taxes, transportation taxes, and additional costs incurred by jewellery shop owners, determine the gold rate in Madurai. It is a big tier-2 city in the state. Here, the demand and awareness of gold as a tradable commodity is increasing day by day. In the city, the gold price may keep fluctuating due to various factors like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, the price of crude oil, and the trend of the equities market.

In Madurai, one can purchase gold from many stores and traders across the city such as Balan Jewellery, Shanmuga Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Prince of Peace Jewel Crafts, Annam Jewellers, and Ponnazhagu Jewellers.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data