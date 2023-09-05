In Madurai city of Tamil Nadu (TN), there is no denying the fact that gold is a much sought-after metal. Here, the yellow metal gets sold in different forms like jewellery, gold coins, and bullion. It seems that in Madurai the idea of buying gold is to signify one's status and wealth in society. It also indicates following the traditional system of investment. Here gold is widely purchased not just for personal celebrations like weddings and birthday parties, but also for events like the Akshaya Tritiya festival. There are a lot of discounts and exciting offers around the Diwali festival. State taxes, local taxes, transportation taxes, and additional costs incurred by jewellery shop owners, determine the gold rate in Madurai. It is a big tier-2 city in the state. Here, the demand and awareness of gold as a tradable commodity is increasing day by day. In the city, the gold price may keep fluctuating due to various factors like the value of the rupee against the U.S. dollar, the price of crude oil, and the trend of the equities market.

In Madurai, one can purchase gold from many stores and traders across the city such as Balan Jewellery, Shanmuga Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Prince of Peace Jewel Crafts, Annam Jewellers, and Ponnazhagu Jewellers.