Gold Rate Today in Lucknow (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Lucknow₹6,047 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Lucknow₹5,545 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Lucknow (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,047₹6,037₹10
  • 10₹60,470₹60,370₹100
  • 100₹6,04,700₹6,03,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Lucknow (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,545₹5,535₹10
  • 10₹55,450₹55,350₹100
  • 100₹5,54,500₹5,53,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Lucknow for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,350 (50)₹60,370 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,300 (150)₹60,310 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,150 (0)₹60,150 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,150 (550)₹60,150 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,600 (50)₹59,550 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Lucknow

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,550.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹51,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,110.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,890.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,990.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,360.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,550.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,930.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,130.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.32%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,350.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,080.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,980.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.95%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,440.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,150.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,680.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.57%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,150.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,950.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,820.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,910.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,550.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,630.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,930.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.17%

Trend of Gold in Lucknow, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,220.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.04%

Historical Trend - 22 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Historical Trend - 24 Carat

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Lucknow Facts

Lucknow, the land of Nawabs and the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, is known for its rich heritage and culture. This involves people’s great fondness for the precious yellow metal, gold. Today, in Lucknow, the rate of gold does not seem to worry citizens. One can find people of the city adorned with jewellery on occasions like weddings and birthday parties. Well-off people of the city also buy gold as an investment. It is the only asset that is protected from inflation. This yellowish metal can be bought as ornaments, coins, bullion, and as funds. In this state capital, with about 4 million people looking at the gold rate, gold as a financial commodity is not going down. Much like in other cities in India, gold is imported into the city. By the Bullion Association, the gold price in Lucknow is determined. In this culturally heritage-rich city, gold has always been the metal of importance. Like everywhere, gold rates in Lucknow are volatile in nature.

In this city of Nawabs, gold is bought primarily as jewellery and ornaments. Due to its sizable returns, it has always been an excellent prospect for investors. It provides a backup plan to people in case of any untoward situation.

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Silver Rate In Top Cities

