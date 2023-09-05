Lucknow, the land of Nawabs and the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, is known for its rich heritage and culture. This involves people’s great fondness for the precious yellow metal, gold. Today, in Lucknow, the rate of gold does not seem to worry citizens. One can find people of the city adorned with jewellery on occasions like weddings and birthday parties. Well-off people of the city also buy gold as an investment. It is the only asset that is protected from inflation. This yellowish metal can be bought as ornaments, coins, bullion, and as funds. In this state capital, with about 4 million people looking at the gold rate, gold as a financial commodity is not going down. Much like in other cities in India, gold is imported into the city. By the Bullion Association, the gold price in Lucknow is determined. In this culturally heritage-rich city, gold has always been the metal of importance. Like everywhere, gold rates in Lucknow are volatile in nature.

In this city of Nawabs, gold is bought primarily as jewellery and ornaments. Due to its sizable returns, it has always been an excellent prospect for investors. It provides a backup plan to people in case of any untoward situation.