Here you will find the gold rate today in Kolhapur. The current price of 24-carat gold in Kolhapur is Rs 161,350 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,135
₹16,644
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,350
₹1,66,440
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,13,500
₹16,64,400
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,790.42
₹15,257
-₹466.58
-3.06
10
₹1,47,904.2
₹1,52,570
-₹4,665.8
-3.06
100
₹14,79,042
₹15,25,700
-₹46,658
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,101.25
₹12,483
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,21,012.5
₹1,24,830
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,10,125
₹12,48,300
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,830
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,570
(3,895.8)
₹1,66,440
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,642.5
(2,130)
₹1,48,674.2
(2,603.4)
₹1,62,190
(2,840)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,512.5
(1,440)
₹1,46,070.8
(1,760)
₹1,59,350
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,952.5
(900)
₹1,47,830.8
(1,100)
₹1,61,270
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,052.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,730.8
(1,595)
₹1,60,070
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,357.5
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,325.8
(4,299.1)
₹1,61,810
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,47,970.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,350.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,810.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,890.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,840.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,700.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,170.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,840.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,410.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,440.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,620.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,410.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,950.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,140.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,140.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,950.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.62%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,400.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,660.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,640.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,610.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,770.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,210.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,300.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,600.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,490.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,760.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,650.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,470.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.54%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,180.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,710.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,390.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,180.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,300.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,170.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,170.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,300.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,260.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,300.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,280.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,260.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹76,980.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,160.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,160.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹76,980.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Kolhapur for 24 carat is at Rs 161,350 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,135 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,904.20 for 10 grams and Rs 14,790.42 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,012.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,101.25 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Kolhapur for 24 carat is at Rs 166,440 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,644 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,570 for 10 grams and Rs 15,257 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,830 per 10 grams and Rs 12,483 for 1 gram.