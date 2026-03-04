Here you will find the gold rate today in Kohima. The current price of 24-carat gold in Kohima is Rs 162,080 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,208
₹16,719
-₹511
-3.06
10
₹1,62,080
₹1,67,190
-₹5,110
-3.06
100
₹16,20,800
₹16,71,900
-₹51,100
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,857.33
₹15,325.75
-₹468.42
-3.06
10
₹1,48,573.3
₹1,53,257.5
-₹4,684.2
-3.06
100
₹14,85,733
₹15,32,575
-₹46,842
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,156
₹12,539.25
-₹383.25
-3.06
10
₹1,21,560
₹1,25,392.5
-₹3,832.5
-3.06
100
₹12,15,600
₹12,53,925
-₹38,325
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,392.5
(3,202.5)
₹1,53,257.5
(3,914.2)
₹1,67,190
(4,270)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,190
(2,002.5)
₹1,49,343.3
(2,447.5)
₹1,62,920
(2,670)
2026-02-26
₹1,20,187.5
(1,312.5)
₹1,46,895.8
(1,604.2)
₹1,60,250
(1,750)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,500
(907.5)
₹1,48,500
(1,109.2)
₹1,62,000
(1,210)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,592.5
(1,312.5)
₹1,47,390.8
(1,604.2)
₹1,60,790
(1,750)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,905
(3,532.5)
₹1,48,995
(4,317.5)
₹1,62,540
(4,710)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,640.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,60,250.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,540.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,530.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,460.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,370.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,940.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,460.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,940.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,990.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,210.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,940.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,430.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,670.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,670.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,430.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,840.00
31 | July | 2025
₹99,100.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,01,090.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹97,040.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,200.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,650.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,750.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹96,030.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,910.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,190.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹98,090.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,890.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,580.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,140.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,830.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,580.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.21%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,680.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,570.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,570.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,680.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.77%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,630.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,680.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,670.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,630.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,320.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,530.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,530.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.74%
The gold rate in Kohima for 24 carat is at Rs 162,080 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,208 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,573.30 for 10 grams and Rs 14,857.33 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,560 per 10 grams and Rs 12,156 for 1 gram.
