Here you will find the gold rate today in Kochi. The current price of 24-carat gold in Kochi is Rs 161,830 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.01% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,183
₹16,686
-₹503
-3.01
10
₹1,61,830
₹1,66,860
-₹5,030
-3.01
100
₹16,18,300
₹16,68,600
-₹50,300
-3.01
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,834.42
₹15,295.5
-₹461.08
-3.01
10
₹1,48,344.2
₹1,52,955
-₹4,610.8
-3.01
100
₹14,83,442
₹15,29,550
-₹46,108
-3.01
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,137.25
₹12,514.5
-₹377.25
-3.01
10
₹1,21,372.5
₹1,25,145
-₹3,772.5
-3.01
100
₹12,13,725
₹12,51,450
-₹37,725
-3.01
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,145
(3,142.5)
₹1,52,955
(3,840.8)
₹1,66,860
(4,190)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,002.5
(1,867.5)
₹1,49,114.2
(2,282.5)
₹1,62,670
(2,490)
2026-02-26
₹1,20,135
(1,177.5)
₹1,46,831.7
(1,439.1)
₹1,60,180
(1,570)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,312.5
(862.5)
₹1,48,270.8
(1,054.1)
₹1,61,750
(1,150)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,450
(1,200)
₹1,47,216.7
(1,466.6)
₹1,60,600
(1,600)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,650
(3,457.5)
₹1,48,683.3
(4,225.8)
₹1,62,200
(4,610)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,410.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,60,180.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,200.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.93%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,250.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,150.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,580.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,250.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,760.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,800.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,010.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,760.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,270.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,490.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,490.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,270.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,700.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,950.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,950.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,900.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.28%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,060.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,500.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,600.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,890.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,780.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,050.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,950.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,750.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.52%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,450.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,000.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,690.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,450.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,550.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,440.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,440.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,550.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,510.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,550.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,540.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,510.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.47%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,210.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,400.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,400.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,210.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.72%
The gold rate in Kochi for 24 carat is at Rs 161,830 per 10 grams, down 3.01% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,183 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,344.20 for 10 grams and Rs 14,834.42 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,372.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,137.25 for 1 gram.
