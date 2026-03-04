Here you will find the gold rate today in Jodhpur. The current price of 24-carat gold in Jodhpur is Rs 161,330 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,133
₹16,642
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,330
₹1,66,420
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,13,300
₹16,64,200
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,788.58
₹15,255.17
-₹466.59
-3.06
10
₹1,47,885.8
₹1,52,551.7
-₹4,665.9
-3.06
100
₹14,78,858
₹15,25,517
-₹46,659
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,099.75
₹12,481.5
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,20,997.5
₹1,24,815
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,09,975
₹12,48,150
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,815
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,551.7
(3,895.9)
₹1,66,420
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,627.5
(2,122.5)
₹1,48,655.8
(2,594.1)
₹1,62,170
(2,830)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,505
(1,432.5)
₹1,46,061.7
(1,750.8)
₹1,59,340
(1,910)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,937.5
(900)
₹1,47,812.5
(1,100)
₹1,61,250
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,037.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,712.5
(1,595)
₹1,60,050
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,342.5
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,307.5
(4,299.2)
₹1,61,790
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,47,950.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,340.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,790.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,870.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.70%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,820.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,680.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,150.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,820.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,390.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,420.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,600.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,390.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,940.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,120.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,120.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,940.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,390.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,650.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,630.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,600.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,750.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,200.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,280.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,590.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,480.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,750.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,640.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,460.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.54%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,170.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,700.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,380.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,170.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,290.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,160.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,160.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,290.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,250.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,290.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,270.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,250.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹76,970.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,150.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,150.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹76,970.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Jodhpur for 24 carat is at Rs 161,330 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,133 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,885.80 for 10 grams and Rs 14,788.58 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 120,997.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,099.75 for 1 gram.
