Gold Rate Today in Jaipur (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
GOLD Rate in Jaipur₹6,047 / gm24 Carat10GOLD Rate in Jaipur₹5,545 / gm22 Carat10

Today 24 Carat gold Price/gm in Jaipur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹6,047₹6,037₹10
  • 10₹60,470₹60,370₹100
  • 100₹6,04,700₹6,03,700₹1,000

Today 22 Carat gold Price/gm in Jaipur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹5,545₹5,535₹10
  • 10₹55,450₹55,350₹100
  • 100₹5,54,500₹5,53,500₹1,000

gold Rate in Jaipur for Last 10 Days (10 GM)


  • Date22 Carat24 Carat
  • 2023-09-04₹55,350 (50)₹60,370 (60)
  • 2023-09-03₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹55,300 (0)₹60,310 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹55,300 (150)₹60,310 (160)
  • 2023-08-31₹55,150 (0)₹60,150 (0)
  • 2023-08-30₹55,150 (550)₹60,150 (600)
  • 2023-08-29₹54,600 (50)₹59,550 (50)
  • 2023-08-28₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹54,650 (0)₹59,600 (0)

Month Wise gold Trend In Jaipur

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Aug 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹51,550.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹52,690.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹51,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-0.21%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Sep 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹50,950.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹51,050.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,320.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹50,110.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Oct 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹50,890.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹50,990.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹52,360.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹50,550.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.20%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Nov 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹50,930.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹53,130.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹53,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹50,440.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.32%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Dec 2022

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹55,350.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹53,330.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.79%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Jan 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹55,350.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹57,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹58,080.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹55,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.76%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Feb 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹57,980.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹56,270.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹58,610.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹56,170.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.95%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Mar 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹56,440.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹60,150.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹60,470.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹55,680.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.57%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Apr 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹60,150.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹61,950.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹59,820.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.55%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, May 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹60,910.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹61,080.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹62,550.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹60,630.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.28%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Jun 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹60,930.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹59,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹61,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹58,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.17%

Trend of Gold in Jaipur, Jul 2023

  • Gold Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹59,220.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹60,430.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹60,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹59,120.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.04%

Jaipur Facts

In Rajasthan's largest city, Jaipur, the demand and awareness of gold as a tradable commodity is on the rapid rise. With the largest SEZ in the country and a growing population of highly educated young adults, the city (which is now home to over 3 million people) is perfectly poised to make full use of the benefits of investing in gold as a costly commodity. Before purchasing gold check things like the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat and 22-karat. You should also check government policy and the rate of interest. In cities in Rajasthan, the price of gold is likely to be the same. However, the price of this precious metal in Rajasthan will be different from its price in other states of India. It is obvious that the demand for gold in the city may determine its price.

