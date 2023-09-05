In Rajasthan's largest city, Jaipur, the demand and awareness of gold as a tradable commodity is on the rapid rise. With the largest SEZ in the country and a growing population of highly educated young adults, the city (which is now home to over 3 million people) is perfectly poised to make full use of the benefits of investing in gold as a costly commodity. Before purchasing gold check things like the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat and 22-karat. You should also check government policy and the rate of interest. In cities in Rajasthan, the price of gold is likely to be the same. However, the price of this precious metal in Rajasthan will be different from its price in other states of India. It is obvious that the demand for gold in the city may determine its price.