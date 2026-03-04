Here you will find the gold rate today in Itanagar. The current price of 24-carat gold in Itanagar is Rs 161,820 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,182
₹16,692
-₹510
-3.06
10
₹1,61,820
₹1,66,920
-₹5,100
-3.06
100
₹16,18,200
₹16,69,200
-₹51,000
-3.06
1
₹14,833.5
₹15,301
-₹467.5
-3.06
10
₹1,48,335
₹1,53,010
-₹4,675
-3.06
100
₹14,83,350
₹15,30,100
-₹46,750
-3.06
1
₹12,136.5
₹12,519
-₹382.5
-3.06
10
₹1,21,365
₹1,25,190
-₹3,825
-3.06
100
₹12,13,650
₹12,51,900
-₹38,250
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,190
(3,195)
₹1,53,010
(3,905)
₹1,66,920
(4,260)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,995
(2,122.5)
₹1,49,105
(2,594.2)
₹1,62,660
(2,830)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,872.5
(1,432.5)
₹1,46,510.8
(1,750.9)
₹1,59,830
(1,910)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,305
(900)
₹1,48,261.7
(1,100)
₹1,61,740
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,405
(1,305)
₹1,47,161.7
(1,595)
₹1,60,540
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,710
(3,525)
₹1,48,756.7
(4,308.4)
₹1,62,280
(4,700)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,400.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,830.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,280.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,300.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.70%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,240.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,140.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,670.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,240.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,750.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,790.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,000.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,750.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,260.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,480.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,480.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,260.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,680.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,950.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,930.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,890.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.30%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,050.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,490.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,590.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,880.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,760.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,040.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,940.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,740.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.54%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,440.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,990.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,670.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,440.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.21%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,540.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,430.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,430.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,540.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,500.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,540.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,530.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,500.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.47%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,200.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,400.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,400.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,200.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.74%
The gold rate in Itanagar for 24 carat is at Rs 161,820 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,182 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,335 for 10 grams and Rs 14,833.50 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,365 per 10 grams and Rs 12,136.50 for 1 gram.
