Here you will find the gold rate today in Indore. The current price of 24-carat gold in Indore is Rs 161,520 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,152
₹16,662
-₹510
-3.06
10
₹1,61,520
₹1,66,620
-₹5,100
-3.06
100
₹16,15,200
₹16,66,200
-₹51,000
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,806
₹15,273.5
-₹467.5
-3.06
10
₹1,48,060
₹1,52,735
-₹4,675
-3.06
100
₹14,80,600
₹15,27,350
-₹46,750
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,114
₹12,496.5
-₹382.5
-3.06
10
₹1,21,140
₹1,24,965
-₹3,825
-3.06
100
₹12,11,400
₹12,49,650
-₹38,250
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,965
(3,195)
₹1,52,735
(3,905)
₹1,66,620
(4,260)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,770
(2,130)
₹1,48,830
(2,603.3)
₹1,62,360
(2,840)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,640
(1,440)
₹1,46,226.7
(1,760)
₹1,59,520
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,080
(900)
₹1,47,986.7
(1,100)
₹1,61,440
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,180
(1,305)
₹1,46,886.7
(1,595)
₹1,60,240
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,485
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,481.7
(4,299.2)
₹1,61,980
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,130.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,520.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,980.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,040.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,990.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,860.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,350.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,990.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,530.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,570.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,760.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,530.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,060.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,260.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,260.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,060.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,500.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,760.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,750.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,710.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,870.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,310.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,400.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,700.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,590.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,860.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,760.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,570.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,270.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,810.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,490.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,270.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.21%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,390.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,270.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,270.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,390.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,340.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,390.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,370.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,340.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.49%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,060.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,250.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,250.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,060.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.74%
The gold rate in Indore for 24 carat is at Rs 161,520 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,152 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,060 for 10 grams and Rs 14,806 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,140 per 10 grams and Rs 12,114 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Indore for 24 carat is at Rs 166,620 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,662 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,735 for 10 grams and Rs 15,273.50 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,965 per 10 grams and Rs 12,496.50 for 1 gram.