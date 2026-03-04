Here you will find the gold rate today in Imphal. The current price of 24-carat gold in Imphal is Rs 162,030 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,203
₹16,714
-₹511
-3.06
10
₹1,62,030
₹1,67,140
-₹5,110
-3.06
100
₹16,20,300
₹16,71,400
-₹51,100
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,852.75
₹15,321.17
-₹468.42
-3.06
10
₹1,48,527.5
₹1,53,211.7
-₹4,684.2
-3.06
100
₹14,85,275
₹15,32,117
-₹46,842
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,152.25
₹12,535.5
-₹383.25
-3.06
10
₹1,21,522.5
₹1,25,355
-₹3,832.5
-3.06
100
₹12,15,225
₹12,53,550
-₹38,325
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,25,355
(3,195)
₹1,53,211.7
(3,905)
₹1,67,140
(4,260)
2026-03-01
₹1,22,160
(2,002.5)
₹1,49,306.7
(2,447.5)
₹1,62,880
(2,670)
2026-02-26
₹1,20,157.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,859.2
(1,595)
₹1,60,210
(1,740)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,462.5
(900)
₹1,48,454.2
(1,100)
₹1,61,950
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,562.5
(1,312.5)
₹1,47,354.2
(1,604.1)
₹1,60,750
(1,750)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,875
(3,532.5)
₹1,48,958.3
(4,317.5)
₹1,62,500
(4,710)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,600.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,60,210.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,62,500.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,490.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,36,420.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,51,330.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,890.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,36,420.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,900.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,950.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,31,170.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,900.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,400.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,640.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,640.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,400.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,810.00
31 | July | 2025
₹99,080.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,01,070.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹97,020.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.30%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹96,170.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,620.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,720.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹96,010.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,890.00
31 | May | 2025
₹96,170.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹98,070.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,860.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,560.00
30 | April | 2025
₹95,110.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,800.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,560.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,650.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,550.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,550.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,650.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.79%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,610.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,650.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,650.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,610.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.47%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,300.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,510.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,510.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,300.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.74%
The gold rate in Imphal for 24 carat is at Rs 162,030 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,203 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 148,527.50 for 10 grams and Rs 14,852.75 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 121,522.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,152.25 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Imphal for 24 carat is at Rs 167,140 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,714 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 153,211.70 for 10 grams and Rs 15,321.17 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 125,355 per 10 grams and Rs 12,535.50 for 1 gram.