Here you will find the gold rate today in Hubli. The current price of 24-carat gold in Hubli is Rs 161,480 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,148
₹16,657
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,480
₹1,66,570
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,14,800
₹16,65,700
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,802.33
₹15,268.92
-₹466.59
-3.06
10
₹1,48,023.3
₹1,52,689.2
-₹4,665.9
-3.06
100
₹14,80,233
₹15,26,892
-₹46,659
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,111
₹12,492.75
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,21,110
₹1,24,927.5
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,11,100
₹12,49,275
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,927.5
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,689.2
(3,895.9)
₹1,66,570
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,740
(2,137.5)
₹1,48,793.3
(2,612.5)
₹1,62,320
(2,850)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,602.5
(1,447.5)
₹1,46,180.8
(1,769.2)
₹1,59,470
(1,930)
2026-02-25
₹1,21,050
(900)
₹1,47,950
(1,100)
₹1,61,400
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,150
(1,305)
₹1,46,850
(1,595)
₹1,60,200
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,455
(3,525)
₹1,48,445
(4,308.3)
₹1,61,940
(4,700)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,48,090.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,470.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,940.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,43,000.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.68%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,950.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,820.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,310.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,950.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,500.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,540.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,720.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,500.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,05,040.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,230.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,230.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,05,040.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,480.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,740.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,720.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,690.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,840.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,290.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,380.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,680.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,570.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,840.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,730.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,540.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,250.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,780.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,470.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,250.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,360.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,240.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,240.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,360.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.78%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,320.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,360.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,350.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,320.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹77,040.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,220.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,220.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹77,040.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.72%
