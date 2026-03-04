Here you will find the gold rate today in Howrah. The current price of 24-carat gold in Howrah is Rs 161,130 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,113
₹16,622
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,130
₹1,66,220
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,11,300
₹16,62,200
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,770.25
₹15,236.83
-₹466.58
-3.06
10
₹1,47,702.5
₹1,52,368.3
-₹4,665.8
-3.06
100
₹14,77,025
₹15,23,683
-₹46,658
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,084.75
₹12,466.5
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,20,847.5
₹1,24,665
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,08,475
₹12,46,650
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,665
(3,180)
₹1,52,368.3
(3,886.6)
₹1,66,220
(4,240)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,485
(2,130)
₹1,48,481.7
(2,603.4)
₹1,61,980
(2,840)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,355
(1,440)
₹1,45,878.3
(1,760)
₹1,59,140
(1,920)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,795
(900)
₹1,47,638.3
(1,100)
₹1,61,060
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,19,895
(1,305)
₹1,46,538.3
(1,595)
₹1,59,860
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,200
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,133.3
(4,299.1)
₹1,61,600
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,47,780.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,140.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,600.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,700.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.69%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,660.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,500.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,69,950.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,660.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.94%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,250.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,280.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,450.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,250.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.44%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,810.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,16,990.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,16,990.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,810.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.62%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,270.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,530.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,510.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,480.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.30%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,640.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,080.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,170.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,470.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.46%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,370.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,630.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,520.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,350.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,060.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,580.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,260.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,060.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,190.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,050.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,050.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,190.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.77%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,150.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,190.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,170.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,150.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹76,880.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,050.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,050.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹76,880.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.72%
The gold rate in Howrah for 24 carat is at Rs 161,130 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,113 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,702.50 for 10 grams and Rs 14,770.25 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 120,847.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,084.75 for 1 gram.
