Here you will find the gold rate today in Gurgaon. The current price of 24-carat gold in Gurgaon is Rs 161,310 per 10 gms, which is loss of 3.06% from the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹16,131
₹16,640
-₹509
-3.06
10
₹1,61,310
₹1,66,400
-₹5,090
-3.06
100
₹16,13,100
₹16,64,000
-₹50,900
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹14,786.75
₹15,253.33
-₹466.58
-3.06
10
₹1,47,867.5
₹1,52,533.3
-₹4,665.8
-3.06
100
₹14,78,675
₹15,25,333
-₹46,658
-3.06
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹12,098.25
₹12,480
-₹381.75
-3.06
10
₹1,20,982.5
₹1,24,800
-₹3,817.5
-3.06
100
₹12,09,825
₹12,48,000
-₹38,175
-3.06
Date
18 Carat
22 Carat
24 Carat
2026-03-02
₹1,24,800
(3,187.5)
₹1,52,533.3
(3,895.8)
₹1,66,400
(4,250)
2026-03-01
₹1,21,612.5
(1,995)
₹1,48,637.5
(2,438.3)
₹1,62,150
(2,660)
2026-02-26
₹1,19,617.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,199.2
(1,595)
₹1,59,490
(1,740)
2026-02-25
₹1,20,922.5
(900)
₹1,47,794.2
(1,100)
₹1,61,230
(1,200)
2026-02-24
₹1,20,022.5
(1,305)
₹1,46,694.2
(1,595)
₹1,60,030
(1,740)
2026-02-23
₹1,21,327.5
(3,517.5)
₹1,48,289.2
(4,299.2)
₹1,61,770
(4,690)
Gold Price
1 | February | 2026
₹1,47,930.00
28 | February | 2026
₹1,59,490.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,61,770.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹1,42,850.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.81%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2026
₹1,35,810.00
31 | January | 2026
₹1,50,650.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,70,130.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹1,35,810.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
10.93%
Gold Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,17,380.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,21,410.00
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,30,590.00
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,17,380.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.43%
Gold Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,04,930.00
30 | September | 2025
₹1,17,110.00
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,17,110.00
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,04,930.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
11.61%
Gold Price
1 | July | 2025
₹97,370.00
31 | July | 2025
₹98,630.00
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,00,610.00
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹96,580.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
1.29%
Gold Price
1 | June | 2025
₹95,740.00
30 | June | 2025
₹96,190.00
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,00,270.00
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹95,580.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.47%
Gold Price
1 | May | 2025
₹92,470.00
31 | May | 2025
₹95,730.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹97,630.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹92,450.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.53%
Gold Price
1 | April | 2025
₹89,150.00
30 | April | 2025
₹94,680.00
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹97,360.00
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹89,150.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.20%
Gold Price
1 | March | 2025
₹84,270.00
31 | March | 2025
₹89,150.00
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹89,150.00
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹84,270.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
5.79%
Gold Price
1 | February | 2025
₹82,240.00
28 | February | 2025
₹84,270.00
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹86,260.00
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹82,240.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.47%
Gold Price
1 | January | 2025
₹76,960.00
31 | January | 2025
₹82,140.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹82,140.00
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹76,960.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.73%
The gold rate in Gurgaon for 24 carat is at Rs 161,310 per 10 grams, down 3.06% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,131 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 147,867.50 for 10 grams and Rs 14,786.75 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 120,982.50 per 10 grams and Rs 12,098.25 for 1 gram.
The gold rate in Gurgaon for 24 carat is at Rs 166,400 per 10 grams, up 2.62% from its previous close. The price of 1 gram gold rate today for 24 carat gold is Rs 16,640 per gm.
The 22 carat gold rate today is Rs 152,533.30 for 10 grams and Rs 15,253.33 for 1 gram.The price of 18 carat is Rs 124,800 per 10 grams and Rs 12,480 for 1 gram.